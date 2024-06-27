Election 2024: 'NPP will secure 50.6% victory with 142 parliamentary seats' — Allotey Jacobs

A dismissed Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has predicted victory for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December 7 presidential election.

In a post on social media on Thursday, June 27, Mr. Allotey Jacobs further predicted that the ruling party would win a parliamentary majority with 142 seats.

“It is now a fixed battle for 7th December Dr & Dr are now set to break the grounds. 50.6 per cent, 142 MPs Election Victory is assured for IT IS POSSIBLE,” he wrote.

His comment comes amid reports that Dr. Bawumia met with President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, June 25 to present his choice for vice presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

According to sources, Bawumia selected Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, as his running mate.

The meeting took place at Jubilee House, where Akufo-Addo shared his advice but accepted Bawumia's pick.

NAPO, 56, holds a medical degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and has served as MP, Education Minister, and currently Energy Minister.

He will formally present NAPO to the NPP council for approval before a public announcement.