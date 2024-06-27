ModernGhana logo
If you have evidence of Mahama saying he will cancel Free SHS bring it – Naana Opoku Agyemang tells critics

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang [File Photo]Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang [File Photo]
Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rubbished claims that the party plans to cancel the Free SHS policy implemented by President Akufo-Addo’s government.

This follows allegations that NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama is against the flagship education programme of the current administration.

Speaking while on a visit to Akyem-Tafo in the Eastern Region as part of her tour of the Abuakwa North constituency, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang dared critics to provide evidence showing John Dramani Mahama’s plans to cancel the Free SHS programme.

“We (NDC) introduced Free SHS. It was called Progressively Free SHS because there are people who are capable of paying their children’s fees, while others cannot. So we decided to implement it holistically. We provided school bags, books, and other essentials, ensuring that there were no complaints about students going to school for four to five years without books. Our progressively free SHS was well-implemented, with no hue and cry.

“So, if today they claim the NDC is against Free SHS, then the person is being disingenuous. If anyone has evidence that President Mahama has said he will cancel Free SHS, they should bring the evidence,” Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang stressed.

She further urged Ghanaians not to believe people who claim the NDC is against Free SHS.

She said when voted into government, the next NDC government led by John Dramani Mahama as president will improve education in the country.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

