UG-School of Public Health to launch 30years anniversary 

LISTEN

The School of Public Health of the University of Ghana is expected to launch its 30 years anniversary celebration at the SPH Auditorium on 3rd July, 2024.

The theme for the celebration is "Three decades of Public Health Education, Research, and Service: Strengthening Global Health Systems."

The School of Public Health (SPH) was established in 1994, in response to a growing demand for a cadre of Public Health Practitioners who will provide leadership in Public Health reforms in the country primarily to train Public Health Practitioners.

The training enables these highly trained health professionals to perform effectively at District, Regional and National levels within governmental, quasi-governmental, non-governmental and private organizations.

Over the years, the school has introduced new programmes as its effort at meeting the specialized skills needed for the transformation of the health sector.

Also, the School of Public Health had set for itself to train public health practitioners who would be leaders and change agents for health development.

The 30 years anniversary is expected to be yearlong and all alumni and Public Health Practitioners are invited to the official launch