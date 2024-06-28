ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: Bishop Dr. Boah charge pastors to avoid partisan politics

FRI, 28 JUN 2024

As the December 7 general elections approach, Bishop Dr. Emmanuel Kwadwo Boah of Kumasi has urged pastors who openly support specific political parties to reconsider their actions.

He emphasized that such behavior contradicts biblical teachings, noting that Jesus Christ was not a politician. Christ’s mission was to preach the gospel and save humanity from sin and Satan's bondage.

Bishop Dr. Emmanuel Kwadwo Boah, President of the Divine Key Believers International and General Overseer of Prayer Praise Chapel International, shared this advice during his bishopric ordination, consecration ceremony, and the celebration of his 25th anniversary in ministry on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

He stressed that pastors should remain neutral on political issues, focusing instead on praying for peaceful elections to honor God. He also called on Ghanaians to promote peace and unity.

Bishop Dr. Emmanuel Kwadwo Boah warned that violence during elections is dangerous, as any political tension would negatively impact all Ghanaians. He urged the nation to maintain peace to ensure violence-free elections in December.

The bishop also advised politicians to be mindful of their language during campaigns and called on political party leaders to encourage their followers to remain calm and peaceful. He noted that Ghanaians share a common destiny and should not allow party politics to divide them.

