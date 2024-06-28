Bishopric ordination held for Dr. Emmanuel K. Boah in honor of his 25th anniversary of dedicated service in ministry

LISTEN

In Joshua 3:5, Joshua tells the people, "Consecrate yourselves, for tomorrow the Lord will do amazing things among you." This verse underscores that consecration is not merely about personal holiness but also about preparing for God's mighty works.

Reflecting this scriptural understanding, over 1,200 attendees, including chiefs, religious leaders, and distinguished personalities from both Ghana and abroad, gathered at the Kumasi Prempeh Assembly Hall in the Ashanti region on Saturday, June 22, 2024. They were there to witness the ordination and consecration of Dr. Emmanuel Kwadwo Boah, who was celebrated as Bishop Dr. Emmanuel Kwadwo Boah in honor of his 25th anniversary in ministry.

The event also featured the inauguration of the AKAB International Fan Club. His Excellency Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng from the United States and retired Archbishop Professor Daniel Yinka Sarfo, former Anglican Bishop of Kumasi, were special guests who participated in the unveiling ceremony.

Bishop Dr. Emmanuel Kwadwo Boah has served the ministry with distinction for 25 years. He is the President of Divine Key Believers Network International and the General Overseer of Prayer Praise Chapel International. Additionally, he is the Rector of Divine Key Bible College and the Ashanti Regional Coordinator for The Fellowship International (TFI) based in the USA. He also chairs the AKAB International Fan Club.

During the inauguration of the AKAB International Fan Club, retired Archbishop Professor Daniel Yinka Sarfo praised Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng for his commitment to supporting Bishop Dr. Emmanuel Kwadwo Boah's ordination. He lauded Archbishop Adonteng Boateng as a role model who has achieved great success in his ministry, particularly in the United States.

Archbishop Professor Daniel Yinka Sarfo encouraged the congregation to remain steadfast in their faith, highlighting that God blesses lives without bias. He shared his own journey, noting that despite his humble beginnings, he received significant opportunities to travel and work internationally, including extended visas from Britain and the United States.

He urged the attendees to renew their faith, live exemplary lives, and avoid negative behaviors, emphasizing that success lies in God's hands, who can transform impossibilities into possibilities.

Bishop Dr. Emmanuel Kwadwo Boah expressed heartfelt gratitude to the congregation, special guests, friends, and supporters for their prayers and support, which contributed to the event's success. He pledged to cherish the love and support shown to him.

In an earlier interview, Bishop Dr. Emmanuel Kwadwo Boah advised Ghanaians to avoid behaviors that could lead to credibility issues as the December 2024 elections approach. He stressed the importance of promoting peace and unity to ensure free and fair elections, warning against incitement and violence. He also urged pastors to remain non-partisan to uphold their spiritual responsibilities effectively.