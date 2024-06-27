ModernGhana logo
Be prepared to deal with questions about the wasted efforts in the energy sector – Franklin Cudjoe to Opoku Prempeh

Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has urged Energy Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh to get serious after his selection as running mate to the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said Dr. Bawumia struggled to settle on the former Education Minister because of his notorious public comments on critical issues and posturing.

Nonetheless, Franklin Cudjoe is confident that Mathew Opoku Prempeh can get serious to live up to the expectations as running mate for the Vice President.

In a post on social media, Mr. Cudjoe called on the Energy Minister to be prepared to deal with questions about the wasted efforts in the energy sector, with a huge $2bn deficit in the industry.

The IMANI Africa president also wants Mathew Opoku Prempeh to tell Ghanaians how he will aggressively deal with corruption.

“Napo is his own nemesis. Ha can be abrasive when he wants to. Now though, he needs to be serious and be prepared to deal with questions about the wasted efforts in the energy sector, with a huge $2bn deficit in the sector.

“He must tell us how qualitatively he thinks free SHS had added to the country's GDP and finally how he will deal with aggressive corruption, reduce big daddy expenditure plans and how and when he will ask his boss, Bawumia to own up and man up to the economic decadence he has been gloriously a part of. I wish Napo and his boss well,” Franklin Cudjoe said in his post on Facebook.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

