ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

June 27: Cedi sells at GHS15.57 to $1, GHS14.55 on BoG interbank

CediRates Spotlight June 27: Cedi sells at GHS15.57 to $1, GHS14.55 on BoG interbank
THU, 27 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Ghanaian cedi has maintained value in the buying rate but has depreciated in the selling rate by 3 pesewas against the US dollar.

The buying rate as at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 27, 2024, is GHS14.87, while the selling rate is also being offered at GHS15.57.

This is based on data provided by Cedirates.com, a well-known Ghanaian website for currency and fuel updates.

The Cedi is trading at GHS14.53 on purchasing rate and GHS14.55 selling price at interbank rates against the US dollar.

In comparison to the rates same time on Wednesday, the British Pound Sterling has declined in value at both the buying and selling rates by 1 pesewa against the Cedi.

The buying and selling rates of the British Pound Sterling are, on average, GHS18.71 and GHS19.69, respectively.

The Euro has increased in value on the buying rate by 4 pesewas and by 1 pesewa on the selling rate against the cedi.

The purchasing and selling rates for the euro are GHS15.81 and GHS16.65, respectively.

The selling price of the pound sterling on the Bank of Ghana interbank market is GHS18.36, 16 pesewas decline from the previous rate.

The euro is currently selling at GHS15.54 on the interbank market, 1 pesewa decline from the previous rate.

Through LemFi and Afriex, people can send money to Ghana from the US or the UK at GHS15.00 and GHS15.02 respectively, for each dollar.

The two money transfer sites are offering buying and selling rates of GHS19.12 and GHS19.37 for the British Pound, respectively.

The only one of the two that updated euro rates on Wednesday, Afriex, is selling GHS16.18 for €1.

For those who will be renewing their Netflix, Spotify or Apple Music subscriptions through Visa and Mastercard, both payment processors are offering a US dollar for GHS16.42 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Election 2024: We have robust machinery to deal with NPP’s rigging mechanisms – Fifi Kwetey Election 2024: We have robust machinery to deal with NPP’s rigging mechanisms – ...

42 minutes ago

Bawumia's choice of running mate is part of the mess – Bernard Mornah Bawumia's choice of running mate is part of the mess – Bernard Mornah

42 minutes ago

Ambulance case: Traditional rulers from Central Region storm court to support Ato Forson Ambulance case: Traditional rulers from Central Region storm court to support At...

42 minutes ago

Lil Win’s accident case: We’re awaiting AG’s advice – Prosecution tells court Lil Win’s accident case: We’re awaiting AG’s advice – Prosecution tells court

42 minutes ago

Free SHS Bill Consideration: We're hearing from Majority Leader for the first time - Minority Leader  Free SHS Bill Consideration: We're hearing from Majority Leader for the first ti...

42 minutes ago

NPP running mate: Napo’s temperament cannot be measured - Political Analyst NPP running mate: Napo’s temperament cannot be measured - Political Analyst

42 minutes ago

NPP’s claim of ‘we’ve the men’ proven to be false; Bawumia not the economist you thought he was – Sam Pee Yalley fires NPP’s claim of ‘we’ve the men’ proven to be false; Bawumia not the economist you...

2 hours ago

Why did SSNIT accept Rock City’s US$61million off-the-mark bid? — Ablakwa hits back at Board Chair Why did SSNIT accept Rock City’s US$61million off-the-mark bid? — Ablakwa hits ...

2 hours ago

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang [File Photo] If you have evidence of Mahama saying he will cancel Free SHS bring it – Naana O...

2 hours ago

Appeals Court hasn't thrown out application against contempt ruling — Rev Kusi Boateng’s lawyers Appeals Court hasn't thrown out application against contempt ruling — Rev Kusi B...

Just in....
body-container-line