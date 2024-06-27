Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt has issued a warning to politicians against underestimating the intelligence of Ghanaians as the country approaches the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

This election will see Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer battle former President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) candidate.

The race termed the "Clash of the Northerners" marks the first time in Ghana's history that a sitting Vice President and a former President will compete for the highest office.

In addition to these major contenders, the election will also feature independent candidates such as Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, founder of the Movement for Change, and Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar or IamFreedom, representing the New Force.

Addressing the current economic conditions in Ghana, Pratt indicated that Ghanaians are now discerning and enlightened about their personal and economic situations.

He rebuked political leaders for attempting to mislead the public, asserting that Ghanaians are fully capable of assessing their circumstances.

"Ghanaians are not foolish. We know what is going on. We can assess our lives to know whether it is going well or not," Pratt stated.