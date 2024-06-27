NPP running mate was a difficult choice due to NAPO’s notorious public comments — Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa has asserted that selecting Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, as NPP running mate was a difficult choice for the party’s flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia due to Napo's "notorious public comments on critical issues and posturing."

However, Mr. Cudjoe noted that Napo "can be serious when he wants to" and commended his "professionalism when he was ranking member of the health committee in Parliament."

In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 27, the policy advisor recalled being invited by Napo "to testify on certain aspects of the public health bill that was inimical to civil liberties" when Napo chaired the health committee.

This comes on the back of reports that Dr. Bawumia met with President Akufo-Addo to present his choice for running mate in the 2024 election.

According to sources, Bawumia selected Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO.

The meeting took place at Jubilee House on Tuesday night, June 25, where Akufo-Addo shared his advice but accepted Bawumia's pick.

NAPO, 56, holds a medical degree from KNUST, and has served as MP, Education Minister, and currently Energy Minister.

He will now formally present NAPO to the NPP council for approval before a public announcement.