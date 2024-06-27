Former Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan has urged Ghanaians to avoid re-electing former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming December presidential elections.

Highlighting the underperformance of Mahama's previous tenure, Duncan cautioned voters against returning to a past he described as "failed."

As the race for the presidency intensifies, with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama emerging as the leading candidates, other contenders like Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, founder of the Movement for Change, and independent candidate Nana Kwame Bediako, a.k.a. Cheddar, have also hit the ground running.

Duncan, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, emphasized the importance of looking forward rather than reverting to a leadership that he believes did not serve the country well.

"We saw the past. We can't go back to the past. The past holds nothing for us," he stated, urging voters to remember Mahama's track record.

He further appealed to the electorate to vote for Dr. Bawumia, whom he described as the candidate capable of leading Ghana into a prosperous future.

"Bawumia represents the future; the bold solutions for this country," Duncan asserted.