‘Talk is cheap, any crook or liar can come up with ideas’ – Fifi Kwetey blasts Bawumia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has descended on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his argument that the 2024 presidential election will be about ideas.

Speaking at the Eid-Ul-Adha celebration at the forecourt of the State House early this month, the Vice President who is also a flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said, “We are one people, we are one nation, and we should let this election be about the policies, ideas, and solutions that the respective candidate has for the country, and that is what we should be focusing on.”

Speaking to Channel One TV, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has shared a contrary view.

According to him, the 2024 general election cannot be about ideas because any crook or liar can come up with fake ideas.

He is of the view that the upcoming presidential election should be about the values, principles, and track record of the candidates anchored on credibility.

“This election is not about ideas, it’s going to be about values, principles, and track record anchored on credibility. This election is not about talk, anyone can talk,… talk is cheap, any crook, or liar can come up with ideas,” the NDC General Secretary said.

Mr. Kwetey continued, “The real essence of leadership is the capacity to be able to have the principle to say things and mean them. To be able to say this is what we want to do and even if you don’t achieve it, people do know that you actually meant it, not to deliberately lie to them and you don’t even have what we call the humility to apologise when things go wrong.

“So, it’s not just about having been there on that part of Mahama, but it’s simply, about the difference in character. It’s about nobility, it’s about honour. Mahama has it, whereas the flagbearer of NPP absolutely has none.”