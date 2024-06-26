ModernGhana logo
Bimbilla: 18-year-old boy dies in Police Cell in Chamba, family suspects foul play

By Abraham Nlenkiba-Kawastar II Contributor
WED, 26 JUN 2024
The body of deceased in the police cell

An 18-year-old boy has died in the police cell in Chamba in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region.

The young man identified as Mbornlen Abass popularly known as Agogo was arrested by the police yesterday June 25, 2024.

The complainant, Mr Pinimkpel Nampar accused him of stealing his money through the use of a traditional method: Trial by ordeal.

The boy though denied knowledge of the act but was reported to the Chamba police who arrested him and locked him up in their cell office overnight.

As narrated by the brother of the deceased Mr Abass Ganiw, he visited the brother around 8am today June 27.

He said he told his brother he was going to bring him food but before he returned, the police called him around 11am to report to the station.

According to him, when he got to the police station he was informed his brother committed suicide in the cell.

He said he went into the cell and saw the lifeless body sitting down with a rag of blanket wrapped around his neck.

According to him, the lingering question about who gave his deceased brother blades to cut the blanket and use it to hang himself is something nobody can explain.

The brother suspects foul play in the death of his younger brother.

The dead body was sent to Bimbilla Hospital for autopsy and according to the brother, the medical officer said his brother died forcefully.

The deceased has since been buried according to Islamic customs.

