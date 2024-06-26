GEFIA falls under avenor traditional area – a judicial committee decides

LISTEN

Our attention has been drawn to a publication on your online news portal on the above subject. We are hereby exercising our right to rejoinder and respond as follows:

Your publication noted that the ruling of the Judicial Committee of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs cited Article 247 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 26 of the Chieftaincy Act 2008 (Act 759) and declined jurisdiction. The Committee’s ruling, therefore, did not address the substantive issue of whether Gefia falls under Avenor Traditional Area – the Committee declined jurisdiction. We, therefore, find the heading to your publication “Gefia Falls Under Avenor Traditional Area -Judicial Committee Decides” as misleading, erroneous and deceitful. In fact, it is of utmost concern that a highly respected news portal like yours can twist facts in this manner without regard for common reasonableness tests and logic. Portions of your publication also stated that in 2006, an Arbitration Committee of the Avenor Traditional Area suspended Torgbi Kludzi from the list of Avenor Chiefs. Suffice it to state that both Torgbi Dorglo VI and Torgbi Samlafo IV -and twelve others - were elevated as paramount Chiefs at the same time in 2016 and that Torgbi Dorglo IV processed his elevation forms through the Anlo Traditional Council. One wonders whether at that material time, he had the capacity to put up such an Arbitration Committee. Your publication again spuriously mentioned a so called Torgbi Korbadzi as Dufia of Gefia, another deliberate mission on your part to undermine the authority and position of Torgbi Kludzi III who is the gazette Dufia of Gefia. I urge you to retract this or be prepared to bear full responsibility in the future. You also categorically stated that Torgbi Kludzi was FRAUDULENTLY gazatted as Dufia of Gefia after seeking refuge with Anlo Traitional Council. You must retract this or be in the position to prove. You also indicated in you publication that Torgbi Kludzi was suspended due to the fact that he hails from the matrimonial lineage. Again, I demand a retraction and an apology for this and the issue we raised in Paragraph 4 and 5.

We demand that you give the same publicity to this our rejoinder and offer the necessary retractions.

Signed

On behalf of Torgbi Kludzi.