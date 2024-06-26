ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 26 Jun 2024 Headlines

Godfred Dame calls for Hopeson Adorye’s case docket for advice

  Wed, 26 Jun 2024
Godfred Dame calls for Hopeson Adorye’s case docket for advice
LISTEN

The Attorney General has called for the case docket of Hopeson Adorye, a member of the Movement for Change, for advice.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder, told the Dansoman Circuit Court that the case docket was with the Attorney General.

He, therefore, prayed for a date awaiting the advice of the Attorney General.

The court, therefore, adjourned the matter to July 31, 2024.

Adorye, a former member of the New Patriotic Party was picked up over claims of detonating explosives in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Election.

The self-confession by Adorye went viral leading to calls for his arrest and interrogation.

Facing a charge of publication of false news, Adorye has pleaded not guilty.

He is currently on a GHC20,000 bail with two sureties, one justified.

As part of his bail condition, he was also required to be reporting to the Police once a week.

GNA

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

5 Ghanaian MPs safe after being caught in Kenya unrest — Parliament 5 Ghanaian MPs safe after being caught in Kenya unrest — Parliament

43 minutes ago

June 26: Rain with occasional thunderstorms to hit most parts of Ghana tonight — GMet June 26: Rain with occasional thunderstorms to hit most parts of Ghana tonight —...

44 minutes ago

I'm struggling to understand how Akufo-Addo got implicated in SSNIT Hotel sales — Board Chair I'm struggling to understand how Akufo-Addo got implicated in SSNIT Hotel sales ...

46 minutes ago

Elizabeth Ohene, Board Chair of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) We’ll not be paralyzed by fear of displeasing some people — SSNIT Board Chair

3 hours ago

AFP - SIMON MAINA Kenya's Ruto withdraws finance bill after anti-tax protest deaths

3 hours ago

SSNIT board chair, Madam Elizabeth Ohene Sale of SSNIT hotels: I expect to be prosecuted if any trace of corrupt practice...

3 hours ago

SSNIT Board Chair, Elizabeth Ohene Process leading to selecting Rock City as preferred bidder was clean, can withst...

3 hours ago

Bawumia calls on Akufo-Addo; formally informs him of selecting Mathew Opoku Prempeh as running mate Bawumia calls on Akufo-Addo; formally informs him of selecting Mathew Opoku Prem...

3 hours ago

Hard working Akufo-Addo surrounded by ‘thieves’ — Osofo Kyiri Abosom Hard working Akufo-Addo surrounded by ‘thieves’ — Osofo Kyiri Abosom

3 hours ago

Bawumia picks NAPO, submits name as running mate to Akufo-Addo Bawumia picks NAPO, submits name as running mate to Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line