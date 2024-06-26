Ho Central NDC Youth Wing mobilizing youths through games

The Ho Central Youth Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress has recently held a live screening of the UEFA Champions League Final at Captain Nfodjo Park in Ho-Anlorkordzi.

The event drew in a substantial crowd of over 700 youth and party supporters from the constituency and beyond, setting the stage for an engaging and spirited youth mobilisation.

Attendees at the viewing center were treated to a vibrant atmosphere rife with passionate team support and lively football discussions.

The event not only served as a platform for enjoying the highly-anticipated match but also fostered a sense of unity and camaraderie among the youth participants, providing them with an informal space to connect with fellow party members.

Party functionaries who graced the event included the Parliamentary Candidate for the Ho Central Constituency Richmond Edem Kofi Kpotosu, Volta Regional Youth Organizer of the party Mathias Alagbo-Kabila, Constituency Secretary Cyril Setornam Fiator, David Agbenya, Christian Youngs among others.

Deputy Constituency Youth Organiser, Emmanuel Kofi Aryee, in an interview with the media said the event was aimed at uniting the youth and increasing their visibility, mobilizing support and positioning the party for electoral success.

He noted that the Ho Central Youth Wing remains committed to building a united and resilient Ghana, fueled by continued engagement and shared objectives aimed at capturing political power in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

He urged all youth in the constituency to engage in issue-based campaign devoid of rancor and acrimony as peace is the ultimate in achieving the development potential of the country.