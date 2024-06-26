LISTEN

Media personality Okatakyie Afrifa has criticised Oyerepa FM broadcaster Auntie Naa, condemning her handling of marital issues on her radio program, 'Oyerepa Afutuo'.

Afrifa argued that Auntie Naa's methods lack professionalism and continue to tarnish the image of the media profession in the country.

He accused her of turning the radio station into a courtroom which continues to undermine media ethics and negatively impact society.

Speaking on Angel FM, Afrifa urged Auntie Naa to cease her unprofessional conduct on her show, describiing it as "nonsense".

He calls on National Security to intervene and stop the broadcaster from the unprofessional conduct.

"Unprofessional people sit on radio without any iota of knowledge in solving marital issues and turn themselves into judges of morality. They are breaking homes, and National Security will not even have an idea about the implications of what is happening on social media in the name of radio programs.

“Even in court, matrimonial cases are handled differently. When divorcing couples, we do it in such a way that there will be peace for the father to cater for the children afterwards. Someone should tell me a single marital issue Auntie Naa has been able to resolve.

“This nonsense must stop. People are talking because it concerns Yaw Sarpong. Do you know the kind of homes she is breaking in this country?" he said.

Afrifa's comments follow an interview where Yaw Sarpong's wife, Adwoa Penamang, disclosed to Auntie Naa how her family has mistreated and neglected her since her husband's illness began.

She expressed distress over her husband's family allowing Maame Tiwaa to care for Yaw Sarpong, neglecting her.