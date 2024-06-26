ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 26 Jun 2024 Social News

This nonsense must stop; she’s breaking homes in this country — Okatakyie Afrifa blasts Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa

This nonsense must stop; she’s breaking homes in this country — Okatakyie Afrifa blasts Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa
LISTEN

Media personality Okatakyie Afrifa has criticised Oyerepa FM broadcaster Auntie Naa, condemning her handling of marital issues on her radio program, 'Oyerepa Afutuo'.

Afrifa argued that Auntie Naa's methods lack professionalism and continue to tarnish the image of the media profession in the country.

He accused her of turning the radio station into a courtroom which continues to undermine media ethics and negatively impact society.

Speaking on Angel FM, Afrifa urged Auntie Naa to cease her unprofessional conduct on her show, describiing it as "nonsense".

He calls on National Security to intervene and stop the broadcaster from the unprofessional conduct.

"Unprofessional people sit on radio without any iota of knowledge in solving marital issues and turn themselves into judges of morality. They are breaking homes, and National Security will not even have an idea about the implications of what is happening on social media in the name of radio programs.

“Even in court, matrimonial cases are handled differently. When divorcing couples, we do it in such a way that there will be peace for the father to cater for the children afterwards. Someone should tell me a single marital issue Auntie Naa has been able to resolve.

“This nonsense must stop. People are talking because it concerns Yaw Sarpong. Do you know the kind of homes she is breaking in this country?" he said.

Afrifa's comments follow an interview where Yaw Sarpong's wife, Adwoa Penamang, disclosed to Auntie Naa how her family has mistreated and neglected her since her husband's illness began.

She expressed distress over her husband's family allowing Maame Tiwaa to care for Yaw Sarpong, neglecting her.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

3 hours ago

5 Ghanaian MPs safe after being caught in Kenya unrest — Parliament 5 Ghanaian MPs safe after being caught in Kenya unrest — Parliament

3 hours ago

June 26: Rain with occasional thunderstorms to hit most parts of Ghana tonight — GMet June 26: Rain with occasional thunderstorms to hit most parts of Ghana tonight —...

3 hours ago

I'm struggling to understand how Akufo-Addo got implicated in SSNIT Hotel sales — Board Chair I'm struggling to understand how Akufo-Addo got implicated in SSNIT Hotel sales ...

3 hours ago

Elizabeth Ohene, Board Chair of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) We’ll not be paralyzed by fear of displeasing some people — SSNIT Board Chair

5 hours ago

AFP - SIMON MAINA Kenya's Ruto withdraws finance bill after anti-tax protest deaths

5 hours ago

SSNIT board chair, Madam Elizabeth Ohene Sale of SSNIT hotels: I expect to be prosecuted if any trace of corrupt practice...

5 hours ago

SSNIT Board Chair, Elizabeth Ohene Process leading to selecting Rock City as preferred bidder was clean, can withst...

5 hours ago

Bawumia calls on Akufo-Addo; formally informs him of selecting Mathew Opoku Prempeh as running mate Bawumia calls on Akufo-Addo; formally informs him of selecting Mathew Opoku Prem...

5 hours ago

Hard working Akufo-Addo surrounded by ‘thieves’ — Osofo Kyiri Abosom Hard working Akufo-Addo surrounded by ‘thieves’ — Osofo Kyiri Abosom

5 hours ago

Bawumia picks NAPO, submits name as running mate to Akufo-Addo Bawumia picks NAPO, submits name as running mate to Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line