ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 26 Jun 2024 Headlines

You’ll be controlled by some people if you become president; you’ve got no balls — Ofosu Ampofo slams Bawumia

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo [left] and Dr. BawumiaSamuel Ofosu Ampofo [left] and Dr. Bawumia
LISTEN

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, a former chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid.

According to Ampofo, Bawumia lacks a free mind to act on his own, suggesting that he will be easily manipulated if elected as President.

He pointed to Bawumia's delayed announcement of his running mate as evidence of his inability to lead effectively.

"Dr. Bawumia has no principle and has no balls. As we speak today, he can't even name his running mate," Ampofo remarked during an interview on Onua TV.

Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was expected to present a running mate ahead of the December 7 polls.

However, he requested a one-month extension to make his decision, which has still not been finalised.

This delay, according to Ampofo, highlights Bawumia's unfitness for leadership.

"We cannot entrust this country into the hands of somebody who cannot even name his running mate. It is late; he is late in the day. Even if he names the person tomorrow, he is late in the day," Ampofo stated.

He further asserted, "He has shown to all Ghanaians that he is not in charge. If we vote and make Bawumia the President, some people will control him; he will not control himself. He is not a man of his own."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

3 hours ago

5 Ghanaian MPs safe after being caught in Kenya unrest — Parliament 5 Ghanaian MPs safe after being caught in Kenya unrest — Parliament

3 hours ago

June 26: Rain with occasional thunderstorms to hit most parts of Ghana tonight — GMet June 26: Rain with occasional thunderstorms to hit most parts of Ghana tonight —...

3 hours ago

I'm struggling to understand how Akufo-Addo got implicated in SSNIT Hotel sales — Board Chair I'm struggling to understand how Akufo-Addo got implicated in SSNIT Hotel sales ...

3 hours ago

Elizabeth Ohene, Board Chair of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) We’ll not be paralyzed by fear of displeasing some people — SSNIT Board Chair

5 hours ago

AFP - SIMON MAINA Kenya's Ruto withdraws finance bill after anti-tax protest deaths

5 hours ago

SSNIT board chair, Madam Elizabeth Ohene Sale of SSNIT hotels: I expect to be prosecuted if any trace of corrupt practice...

5 hours ago

SSNIT Board Chair, Elizabeth Ohene Process leading to selecting Rock City as preferred bidder was clean, can withst...

5 hours ago

Bawumia calls on Akufo-Addo; formally informs him of selecting Mathew Opoku Prempeh as running mate Bawumia calls on Akufo-Addo; formally informs him of selecting Mathew Opoku Prem...

5 hours ago

Hard working Akufo-Addo surrounded by ‘thieves’ — Osofo Kyiri Abosom Hard working Akufo-Addo surrounded by ‘thieves’ — Osofo Kyiri Abosom

5 hours ago

Bawumia picks NAPO, submits name as running mate to Akufo-Addo Bawumia picks NAPO, submits name as running mate to Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line