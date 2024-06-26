Samuel Ofosu Ampofo [left] and Dr. Bawumia

LISTEN

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, a former chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid.

According to Ampofo, Bawumia lacks a free mind to act on his own, suggesting that he will be easily manipulated if elected as President.

He pointed to Bawumia's delayed announcement of his running mate as evidence of his inability to lead effectively.

"Dr. Bawumia has no principle and has no balls. As we speak today, he can't even name his running mate," Ampofo remarked during an interview on Onua TV.

Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was expected to present a running mate ahead of the December 7 polls.

However, he requested a one-month extension to make his decision, which has still not been finalised.

This delay, according to Ampofo, highlights Bawumia's unfitness for leadership.

"We cannot entrust this country into the hands of somebody who cannot even name his running mate. It is late; he is late in the day. Even if he names the person tomorrow, he is late in the day," Ampofo stated.

He further asserted, "He has shown to all Ghanaians that he is not in charge. If we vote and make Bawumia the President, some people will control him; he will not control himself. He is not a man of his own."