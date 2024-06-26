ModernGhana logo
KATH oncology doctors call off strike today

  Wed, 26 Jun 2024
Doctors at the Oncology Department of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have called off their strike following a productive meeting with hospital management.

The strike, which left numerous patients stranded, was initiated by the doctors to demand the replacement of a critical piece of equipment, the water phantom, used for calibrating the Linear Accelerator (LINAC).

The LINAC is essential for providing radiotherapy services at the hospital, and its calibration equipment had broken down, prompting the protest.

The strike ended after Wednesday’s meeting, where hospital management assured the doctors that their demands would be met.

Prof. Addai Otchere Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of KATH, confirmed the resolution.

"We have reached an agreement with the doctors, and I can confirm that the strike has been called off," Prof. Mensah stated.

The breakdown of the water phantom had disrupted vital radiotherapy services, causing significant distress to patients requiring treatment.

