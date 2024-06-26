Atik Moahammed [left] and Alan Kyerematen

Former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed has criticized Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, over his claim of having a "big plan" for the country.

Kyerematen, who previously served as the Minister of Trade and Industry in the current NPP administration, is now contesting as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show, Atik Mohammed questioned the timing and authenticity of Kyerematen's plan.

"Alan said he had a big plan for the country, where was the plan when he was the trade minister?

“So, if he had a big plan, did he have to wait till he became the leader of the Movement for Change before he would tell us he had a big plan?" he quizzes.

He further emphasized that Kyerematen cannot distance himself from the current government's crises, highlighting his seven-year tenure as trade minister.

"He speaks as if he is not part of them but he was trade minister for seven years, so he cannot exempt himself because the trade ministry is one of the cabinet positions," he stated.