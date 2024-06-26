CPP debunk reports it will not field a presidential candidate for elections 2024

LISTEN

The Convention People's Party (CPP) has dismissed reports that it will not field a presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections.

The CPP's Director of Communications, Sylvester Sarpong-Soprano, had earlier stated that internal disagreements and court cases hindered the party's ability to organize a congress to elect a presidential candidate.

In a rejoinder, acting Deputy General Secretary, Afelik A. Agoba, assured that the party has the capacity to contest and win the elections despite facing challenges.

Agoba acknowledged the party's struggles with an "unconstitutional independent committee" constituted by some founding members, lack of funds, and the need for comprehensive reorganisation.

"Fortunately the youth in the CPP are charging for the above and I therefore call upon the entire youth of our beloved country and well-wishers of the CPP to get on board now towards victory 2024 for the CPP which in itself is a victory for every Ghanaian," he said.

However, he emphasised that the party's central committee, led by Chairperson Nana Frimpomaa, remains the sole administrative organ, as affirmed by a High Court ruling on March 11, 2024.

Agoba warned members of the independent committee to desist from holding themselves up as such, as it is illegal and may lead to legal action.

He emphasised the CPP's credibility and track record of developing Ghana, urging youth and well-wishers to join the party's quest for victory in 2024.

However, Agoba's statement reaffirms the party's commitment to participating in the elections and winning.