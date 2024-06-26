ModernGhana logo
We want to know why you’re so quiet on Ato Forson’s ‘unjustified’ persecution - NDC to Central Region chiefs 

WED, 26 JUN 2024

The Central Regional Executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have expressed surprise over the Central Regional House of Chiefs' stoning silence on what they describe as the persecution and unjustified prosecution of Ato Forson, who hails from the region.

According to the NDC, chiefs in the area should have spoken out about the alleged unjustified prosecution of Ato Forson, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, in the ongoing ambulance case to express their disapproval.

Speaking in an interview with GhOne News after a meeting at the party office in Cape Coast, the Central Regional Chairman, Prof. Richard Kofi Aseidu, hinted that the party would take action if the Central Regional House of Chiefs continued to remain silent on the issue.

He lamented that the NDC in the Central Region is concerned about the silence and inaction of the chiefs on this matter.

"We have not seen or heard any chief making statements on the unjustified prosecution and persecution of the Minority Leader, who's from the Central Region, in the ambulance case. We want to know why the chiefs are so quiet," he said.

Since Ato Forson is from the Central Region and an active supporter of the House of Chiefs, the NDC sees no problem if the chiefs comment on the ambulance case stating, “Ghanaians know that all the allegations levelled against Ato Forson are false and are just an attempt to intimidate and unjustly imprison him," he added.

Prof. Aseidu also condemned a WhatsApp conversation between Attorney General Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa the third accused person in the ambulance case, in which people in the Central Region were described as cheap and willing to accept bribes in exchange for votes for a candidate.

He emphasised that if the Central Regional House of Chiefs fails to address the Ato Forson ambulance case and condemn the insults from Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa, the NDC members in the Central Region will embark on a massive demonstration.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

