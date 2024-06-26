Compensate affected citizens over road construction — Traditional leaders to gov't

The Awutu and Budumburam Traditional Councils in the Central Region have expressed concern about the lack of compensation for residents whose homes were demolished to make way for the dualisation of the Accra-Cape Coast Highway’s Kasoa-Winneba section.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways initiated the project to address heavy vehicular traffic and frequent accidents on the stretch by expanding it to a dual-carriageway.

Traditional leaders, on the other hand, complain that the government’s delay in compensating affected residents has left them facing significant challenges.

They made the concern known during a site visit by members of the Minority Caucus on Parliament's Roads and Transport Committee.

Kwame Banfo Dzaasehene, speaking on behalf of the traditional councils, urged the government to take the affected people’s plight seriously.

“People have not been compensated for their demolished buildings causing significant distress. It is unfair that no compensation has been provided. I am glad you visited us to assess the situation firsthand.

“Homes have been affected by the dualisation project, yet no money has been paid to those impacted. What are we to do? We urge the government to pay attention to this matter and provide the necessary compensation.”

Mr Isaac Adjei Mensah, the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, expressed disappointment following the team meeting regarding the absence of contractors on site.

He described that as an alleged “deliberate attempt by the contractors not being on site.”

Meanwhile, at a press conference in Parliament House on Tuesday, Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Chairman of the Roads and Highways Committee, announced the Committee’s intention to tour various road construction sites on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

He stated that the Committee had formally requested permission from the sector minister to conduct the tour.

He explained that the goal was to gather firsthand information to keep the House informed about the status of these projects.

He mentioned the Kasoa-Winneba Road and the Dodowa Road as some places to visit.

“The committee intends to visit the Bonkrah Port and Mpakadan project to assess the progress of works and potentially offer advice to the ministry,” Mr Osei Nyarko said.

GNA