It is the umpteenth time some citizens have made food out of dead whales found ashore, perhaps as a result of teething hunger in the country. G.U Chukwu examines in this report the health implications people who make food out of dead animals on roadside, or beach washed up aquatic animals, are answerable to suffer

·“Some Nigerians are recalcitrant in adhering to warnings of the danger in participating in such, just as the risk of scooping fuel from a plunged tanker has become their occupation regardless of all admonitions to the contrary,” the then-Director Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, NAFDAC, Sheriff Olagunju, said about beach washed up dead whale eaters in Nigeria.

Able-bodied men and women made-a-mess-of a beach washed up whale in Okpoama community in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

They didn’t consider if the beast was contaminated leading to its death. What was important to them was to make food (because there is unprecedented hunger in Nigeria) out of the dead whale measuring about 15 metres long and five metres wide at a height of about three metres.

On the other hand, investigation posits that a well grown whale is approximately 100 feet (30 meters) long and in-the-air of 200 tons (181 metric tons).

It is believed that they have a tongue that is as bulky as an elephant, with a heart as large as a car. And this is why they are not found in small water but in the mighty world’s oceans.

The justification of the whale eaters could be traced to the fact that since May 29, 2023 that Asiwaju Tinubu was declared winner of that year's election leading to wide public protestations that the election was marred by irregularities, there has been hyper-inflation in the country.

The whale which was seen on the shoreline on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, morning in the riverside community was believed to have sailed unresponsively on the tidal ocean on Tuesday night.

It was not hearsay that there's hunger in the country and most citizens don't watch nor care about what they eat as far as there is something in their stomach - such as the dead whale.

putting next to this, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, has it that Nigeria's inflation rate rose to 33.69% in April 2024 in contrast to March 2024 inflation rate which was 33.20%.

Nevertheless, this was not the first time of the dead whale eaters, Pastor S. Ade, whose church – The Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim – has been on the Marwa Beach, Lagos, was shocked to the marrow in 2010 when he saw some residents of Lagos making pounds from a dead blue whale found on the oceanline and no one could tell when the animal died before it was washed up on the shore.

What stunned Adegoke was that the whale was already sending out offensive odour, yet residents who wanted it didn’t care, except to fill their stomach with anything available.

The government authorities didn’t stop the whale eaters in Bayelsa State, who used different devices such as machetes, hacksaws and axes to make a quarry of the animal to shreds.

But this was not the first time the Bayelsa community members had a shave with a whale. Some five years ago, in August 2019, they made away with a similar unresponsively wandering whale found in their community.

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on getting knowledge of eating of the whale admonished that there was no difference from eating washed up aquatic animals with eating decomposing animals found on the roadside. Olagunju warned that such an attitude could lead the eaters to health challenges.

According to Olagunju, “Eating an animal whose cause of death is not known is a dangerous adventure as such might have been maimed by poisoned contamination and the carcass could contain a lot of contaminants.

“There is no difference between seeing a dead animal on the roadside and making food out of it from eating a beach washed up dead whale.”

Worried by that, the Humane Society, a health journal, warned that environmental contaminants such as pesticides and polychlorinated biphenyl (PCBs) are not far fetched from the dead bodies of sea mammals such as whales. And anyone who makes food out of such an animal has no preference from exposure to poisoning itself, which can lead to risking Parkinson’s disease, hypertension and arteriosclerosis.

While in babies, it has been warned that they are likely to live with cognitive deficiencies because of methyl mercury in dead seafood such as dead whale or “could also result in the contracting and spreading of zoonotic diseases to the human populace.”

The state government of Bayelsa later warned that the dead whale eaters might have mercury poisoning complications. This was contained in a press briefing by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Toyin Azebi, on Thursday, June 20, 2024 while addressing journalists after a meeting of the Bayelsa Taskforce on Immunisation and Health Services in Yenagoa, convened by the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, according to a statement by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, regarding the continuing cholera eruption in the country.

In a joint press release, UN agencies such the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the World Organisation for Animal Health and the World Health Organisation warned against consumption of sick and dead animals, adding that abstinence from eating such animals reduces the danger of contracting diseases such coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, and other zoonotic pathogens.

The report said that humans are not infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus by eating meat but sick and dead animals’ meat are liable to transmit diseases to humans.

Chukwu writes from Imo State.