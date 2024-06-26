ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WN/R: Collapse bridge on River Boin renders travellers stranded

  Wed, 26 Jun 2024
Social News WN/R: Collapse bridge on River Boin renders travellers stranded
WED, 26 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Passengers who use the Enchi-Elubo road are stranded as the steel bridge spanning across River Boin in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region has collapsed.

Drivers using that stretch of the road now must alight passengers at the bank of the river, so they walk on the new uncompleted bridge that is being constructed to the other side and board another vehicle to continue to their destinations.

Communities such as Boinso, Asemkrom, Jema, and Elubo, among others have currently been cut off due to the collapsed bridge, which cannot be fixed immediately.

Mr Samuel Adu Gyamfi, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Aowin, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Enchi, said the 71-kilometre Enchi-Elubo road had been awarded to a contractor and work was ongoing.

He said as part of the contract a new bridge is being built to replace the old one and lots of work has so far been done, adding that “Since the new bridge is almost done, we are appealing to the government to step in so the contractor can complete it.”

“Although there is no alternative route, no vehicle should cross the bridge because we don't know what will happen. People can use the uncompleted bridge. I have informed Mr Joojo Rocky Obeng, the Western North Regional Minister, and we would be visiting the site soon with technocrats to assess the cause and the extent of damage,” said Mr Adu Gyamfi.

The MCE assured residents of Aowin that the government would complete the bridge soon to put smiles on the faces of drivers and pedestrians plying that stretch of the road.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

KATH oncology doctors call off strike today KATH oncology doctors call off strike today

1 hour ago

WN/R: Collapse bridge on River Boin renders travellers stranded WN/R: Collapse bridge on River Boin renders travellers stranded

1 hour ago

UW/R: Kanton SHS teacher arrested for poaching at Mole National park UW/R: Kanton SHS teacher arrested for poaching at Mole National park

1 hour ago

Compensate affected citizens over road construction — Traditional leaders to gov't Compensate affected citizens over road construction — Traditional leaders to gov...

1 hour ago

After working for 30-years shouldn’t I be able to own $133, 000 Dubai property? – Moses Asaga After working for 30-years shouldn’t I be able to own $133, 000 Dubai property? ...

1 hour ago

African Union calls for calm over Kenyan uprising African Union calls for calm over Kenyan uprising

1 hour ago

Maximum advance payment for imports increased to $200,000 per importer Maximum advance payment for imports increased to $200,000 per importer

1 hour ago

Drainage works in Kaneshie set to start – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Drainage works in Kaneshie set to start – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

1 hour ago

Court of Appeal throws out Adu Gyamfi’s appeal against Ablakwa Court of Appeal throws out Adu Gyamfi’s appeal against Ablakwa

1 hour ago

Professor Ernest Kofi Abotsi [File Photo] Sitting presidents should consult opposition parties before appointing future EC...

Just in....
body-container-line