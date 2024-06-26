UW/R: Kanton SHS teacher arrested for poaching at Mole National park

A teacher from Kanton Senior High School (SHS) in the Upper West Region has been arrested for poaching at the Mole National Park.

The poacher, identified as Johah Forkah, 42, travelled over 100 kilometres from Tumu to the park, where he was apprehended by park staff.

The suspect, a native of Sorbelle in the Sissala-West District, confessed after his arrest that he had taken leave from his school under the pretext of attending to personal matters at home.

He revealed that he was invited by a friend known as C.K., from the Grumbelle community in the Wa-East District, to join a poaching expedition. Without hesitation, Forkah accepted the invitation, bringing along another friend named Lukeman.

The trio illegally entered Mole National Park on Saturday and established a poaching camp within the Gbanwelle beat.

On Sunday, 23 June 2024, they killed a warthog. Lukeman was tasked with transporting the carcass back to their camp while Forkah and C.K. continued hunting for more wildlife. After several hours without further success, they decided to return to their camp.

Upon their arrival, park rangers, who had discovered the poaching camp and set up an ambush 100 meters away, commanded them to surrender.

Instead, the poachers attempted to flee. After a hot pursuit, Forkah was captured.

—Zion Abdul-Rauf