Proactive Measures Of Dr. Seidu Zakaria, Medical Director Of Ghana Hajj Board, Save Lives Of Ghanaian Pilgrims

Amidst the rise in the death toll of Hajj pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year, the shock on Ghanaian pilgrims has been minimal owing to the proactive measures put in place by Dr. Seidu Zakaria, the Medical Director of the Ghana Hajj Board.

The Ghana Hajj Medical Team under the stewardship of Dr. Seidu Zakaria is well resourced with health personnel that run 24-hour health services for Hajj pilgrims. There are 24-hour clinics at the various Ghanaian hotels that attend to the health needs of pilgrims.

A 24-hour clinic was set up at Mina and Arafat, respectively; these two points are the most challenging parts of the Hajj rituals. Pilgrims with underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, etc. and the elderly were placed on the top priority of care, with transport services provided for this group to prevent them from going through the stress of footing from Arafat to Mudzalifa.

The aforementioned measures and many more are the reasons Ghanaian pilgrims are less hit with fatalities in this year's Hajj as compared to other countries, as seen in the news.

Upon return from Mina, the 24-hour clinic services are constantly providing healthcare to pilgrims. Most pilgrims present with upper respiratory tract infections (URTI) because of the dusty and hazy weather they were subjected to at Mudzalifa. Thankfully, the medical team is readily available to provide treatment for these minor illnesses to prevent them from developing into life-threatening conditions.

Owing to the savoir-faire of Dr. Seidu Zakaria, the lives of thousands of Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims have been kept safe. In addition, pilgrims who require advanced medical care are refered to affiliated medical facilities in Mecca by the Hajj Medical Team for further treatment.

Ghanaian pilgrims have not been affected by high fatalities by coincidence; rather, it is a result of the thoughtful, practical precautions that Dr. Seidu Zakaria and his team of skilled medical personnel have taken.

BY Badigamsira, Inusah Abdul Majeed

Member, Hajj medical team