NDC Deputy Bono Regional Youth Organizer criticizes Asante Bediatuo's new role as Ambassador-at-Large

By Kwame Frimpong Bright Bush || Contributor
In a recent announcement by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Secretary to the President has been appointed as an Ambassador-at-Large.

This appointment has sparked significant controversy, drawing sharp criticism from Mustapha Omar Copson, the Deputy Bono Regional Youth Organizer.

Copson has labeled this appointment as a strategic manoeuvre by the President and his family, suggesting that it serves not the interests of the country, but rather the facilitation of laundering and stashing state funds into offshore accounts. With the government facing only six months left before the anticipated transition of power, Copson asserts that the current administration is crafting an exit strategy to safeguard looted state assets.

"The appointment of Nana Bediatuo is a clear indication that the current administration is setting the stage for a clean exit, ensuring they can continue their luxurious lifestyles post-power by protecting stolen state funds," said Copson.

He further emphasized the vigilance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding these actions. His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has made a firm commitment to recover all misappropriated assets and funds, pledging to return them to the public treasury.

Copson passionately urged Ghanaians to see a vote for John Mahama as a vote for the future. "Voting for John Mahama is not just about supporting the NDC; it is about choosing a path that leads to cleansing our country of selfishness, greed, intimidation, economic hardship, nepotism, and vicious leadership. It is about ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens," he stated.

He assured the public that Mahama's administration would collaborate with foreign legal organizations to trace illegal transactions, conduct thorough investigations, and prosecute those involved. "This is our unwavering commitment to creating a better Ghana," Copson concluded.

As the political landscape heats up in anticipation of the upcoming elections, this appointment and the subsequent reactions highlight the intense scrutiny and high stakes involved in Ghana's governance and future direction.

