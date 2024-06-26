Mahama incorruptible; false accusations won’t tarnish his image – Bawa Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has vehemently maintained that her boss is incorruptible.

This assertion comes despite a recent publication by The Daily Dispatch, owned by Ben Ephson, alleging that certain appointees in Mahama’s previous administration splurged over $8 million on luxury properties in Dubai.

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 25, Bawah Mogtari slammed Ben Ephson for attempting to sully the reputation of former President Mahama.

She accused Mr Ephson of deliberately ignoring the pervasive corruption in the current Akufo-Addo administration while trying to divert attention from the pressing issue of state capture.

Bawa Mogtari denounced the story as a “syndicated” effort to distract the public and malign Mahama’s reputation.

“The recent NPP syndicated story, deviously using Mahama's name as a distraction, is just another ploy to divert attention from the alarming state capture that is unfolding under this administration.

“The looting of state lands and properties has reached unprecedented levels and has been a topic of discussion in the past few weeks. This syndicated story is, therefore, just another diversion to distract the public’s attention.”

Joyce Bawah Mogtari declared that the false accusations peddled by Ben Ephson and the New Patriotic Party cannot tarnish the reputation of John Dramani Mahama, who has been vindicated from their relentless smear campaigns

“No amount of loose and imagined associations from Ben Ephson and his NPP friends can overturn this immutable fact that Mahama stands vindicated from all their mudslinging.”

The Spokesperson for Mr Mahama reaffirmed that the former President is poised to reclaim the presidency and implement a comprehensive economic revitalisation plan for Ghana.

Additionally, she vowed that Mahama will ensure accountability and transparency by investigating and prosecuting corrupt officials within the current NPP administration, who have been accused of malfeasance and mismanagement.

“Rest assured, Mr Mahama will reclaim the presidency to revitalise Ghana’s economy and hold corrupt NPP officials accountable.”

