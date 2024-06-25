ModernGhana logo
Supreme Court sets July 3 for anti-gay bill hearing

  Tue, 25 Jun 2024
TUE, 25 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Supreme Court has scheduled July 3, 2024, to hear the case filed by private legal practitioner Richard Dela Sky against Parliament regarding the passage of the controversial anti-gay bill.

Sky is challenging the constitutionality of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, seeking a declaration that it is null and void, and arguing that its passage violated the country’s laws and fundamental human rights

Richard Dela Sky had previously criticized the Supreme Court for allegedly delaying the hearing of his application. However, Attorney General Godfred Dame disputed these claims.

The case was subsequently adjourned until May 17, allowing Sky to file an updated motion paper accompanied by a supporting affidavit and a clear statement of the case, providing a clearer basis for his legal challenge.

The court issued a notice, signed by its registrar, Hellen Ofei-Ayeh (Mrs), on June 14, warning that it will proceed with the hearing as scheduled, regardless of whether representatives from each party are present.

The notice effectively puts all parties on notice to ensure their representatives are in attendance, lest they risk forfeiting their opportunity to be heard.

“TAKE NOTICE THAT the above-mentioned case has been fixed for WEDNESDAY THE 3RD DAY OF JULY, 2024 at 9:30 am for hearing.

“If the case is called and you do not appear to answer, the Court will proceed to hear same without you.”

-citinewsroom

