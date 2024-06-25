Your daughter will be protected, respected and connected – Davido assures in-laws

LISTEN

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Chioma in a lavish wedding ceremony in Lagos.

The highly anticipated event is currently taking place at Eko Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

As part of the traditional Igbo wedding rites, Davido prostrated before Chioma's parents, seeking their daughter's hand in marriage and also their blessing, promising to protect and cherish their daughter.

The singer also expressed his gratitude to Chioma's parents for entrusting him with their daughter, promising to make them proud and honour their trust.

“It is a lifetime assurance. Your daughter will be protected, respected, and connected. Mummy and Daddy, I love you, I am happy on this day and this is the happiest day of my life”, Davido declared.

