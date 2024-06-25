Kejetia Market fire: Tension brews over missing GH¢200,000 donation from Bawumia

Tension is rising at Kejetia Market in the Ashanti Region over a missing donation of GH¢200,000 from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to fire victims.

According to traders, the Vice President donated the money during his recent tour of the region, but the money never reached them.

Instead, some queen mothers allegedly seized the money, claiming it was given to them as a token to share.

The General Secretary for the Combined Kejetia Trades Association, Reuben Amey, addressed the media on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, revealing that the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, intervened and donated GH¢300,000 to the traders after they planned a massive demonstration.

However, the traders claim that the market management has refused to hand over the additional 300,000 Ghana Cedis to the fire victims, attempting to swindle the money once again.

The Leader of the Kejetia Fire Victims, Mr. Nathaniel Boampondem, expressed disappointment in the handlers of Dr. Bawumia and Kejetia Management, calling on authorities, particularly the NPP leadership, to act swiftly to avoid chaos in the market.

The traders are demanding that the authorities ensure the fire victims receive the money, threatening to take action if the issue is not resolved promptly.

Background

On March 15, 2023, a section of the Kejetia market was torched by an inferno, leaving many victims distressed.

Property and wares running into millions of cedis were destroyed by the fire.

The fire incident is one of the over nine hundred cases recorded in the region from the beginning of the year to December 10, 2023.

The figure represents a 13.42% reduction in the number of cases (1,058) recorded under the same period in 2022.

Nine fatalities were recorded from these cases, although a reduction from the 15 lost lives in 2022.

The estimated cost of damaged property also shot up astronomically in the year although a significant cost of salvaging property was made.