ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia running mate: There are too many interests, causing ‘struggling’ Bawumia to delay naming his running mate — Prof. Kobby Mensah

Politics Bawumia running mate: There are too many interests, causing ‘struggling’ Bawumia to delay naming his running mate — Prof. Kobby Mensah
TUE, 25 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Political marketing expert, Professor Kobby Mensah, has highlighted the challenges faced by New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in naming his running mate for the upcoming 2024 election.

In an interview on Radio Gold, Professor Mensah indicated that Dr. Bawumia is likely to select the Minister for Energy and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), as his running mate, barring any last-minute changes.

Professor Mensah explained that the delay in announcing NAPO as the running mate is due to the interests of prominent figures within the NPP, who have various preferences regarding the selection.

"Barring any last-minute hitches, almost everybody in this country, especially people who are political watchers, have tipped NAPO to be the running mate.

“I think the sticking point, or perhaps the reason why it is taking too long, is because there were too many interests; obviously, some key figureheads had their preferences, and so the flagbearer of the NPP was struggling to name his running mate," he said.

He also noted that the teams of Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Opoku Prempeh are currently working on establishing a strong working relationship, emphasizing the importance of a harmonious relationship given their differing personalities.

"Another sticking point is also the working relationship... no one would have to argue that NAPO is very ambitious; he has a lot of drive - he is a very, very actionable person. Now, there is a huge contrast between him and the flagbearer (Dr. Bawumia).

"So, if you want to work as head of the ticket and running mate, you need a very solid strategy in terms of how you are going to work with the two," he explained.

Listen to Prof. Kobby Mensah in the video below ( start at 15:00):

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Most Ghanaian marriages are illegal; several wedding premises are unlicensed — ORC Most Ghanaian marriages are illegal; several wedding premises are unlicensed — O...

1 hour ago

Kejetia Market fire: Tension brews over missing GH¢200,000 donation from Bawumia Kejetia Market fire: Tension brews over missing GH¢200,000 donation from Bawumia

1 hour ago

Bawumia running mate: There are too many interests, causing ‘struggling’ Bawumia to delay naming his running mate — Prof. Kobby Mensah Bawumia running mate: There are too many interests, causing ‘struggling’ Bawumia...

2 hours ago

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) Research entity linked to Danquah Institute tips Napo as preferred running mate ...

3 hours ago

Ablakwa’s lawyers accuse CJ of bias in reconstitution of panel in case filed by Kusi Boateng Ablakwa’s lawyers accuse CJ of bias in reconstitution of panel in case filed by ...

3 hours ago

Ghana's economic recovery on course - Akufo-Addo Ghana's economic recovery on course - Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Kenyans experience internet disruptions amid heated protests against Finance Bill 2024 Kenyans experience internet disruptions amid heated protests against Finance Bil...

3 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen [File Photo] 2024 election: I’m in the race to become president; not as a kingmaker – Alan Ky...

3 hours ago

Kenyan TV station threatened with shutdown over anti-Finance Bill protest coverage Kenyan TV station threatened with shutdown over anti-Finance Bill protest covera...

3 hours ago

Jemima Memaa Oware, Registrar of Companies We’ll strike out companies who aren't properly registered by June 30 — ORC

Just in....
body-container-line