UniMAC-IJ SRC to build first on-campus sickbay

Education Fatimatu Ali, SRC President of UniMAC-IJ
TUE, 25 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Fatimatu Ali, SRC President of UniMAC-IJ

The students at the University of Media Arts and Communications—Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-IJ) have received good news with the announcement of plans to construct the institution's first dedicated on-campus sickbay.

A statement dated June 25 and signed by SRC President Fatimatu Ali revealed that the university’s management has granted approval for the project to commence.

“This has now taken a significant step forward, with the university management granting us the space to begin the process," read part of the statement.

The sickbay aims to fulfil the SRC's pledge "to prioritize student well-being by creating a dedicated healthcare facility on campus," according to her.

“Today, we are proud to honor that promise," Miss Fatimatu Ali said on the fulfilment of her campaign promise.

Key features of the upcoming sickbay will include comprehensive medical services, mental health support, and preventive care programs.

The SRC said this will help create "a healthier and more supportive campus environment."

They thanked university management "for their collaboration and support in providing the necessary space for this project."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

