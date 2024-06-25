ModernGhana logo
2024 election: Akufo-Addo issues strong warning to vigilante groups, troublemakers

TUE, 25 JUN 2024
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned vigilante groups planning to disrupt the 2024 General Election to have a second thought.

According to him, any vigilante group or individual troublemakers who would attempt to cause trouble during, before, and after the upcoming election will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Speaking at the Jubilee House during the presentation of scrolls of office to nine newly appointed diplomats, President Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians for support to safeguard the country’s peace.

“Ghana has long been a beacon of democracy on the African continent, and it is our collective duty to safeguard this reputation. Anyone who seeks to subvert the free will of the people will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President continued, “Any individual or group found culpable and falling foul of the law will be made to face its full rigours. Vigilantism has no place in our democratic space, and we must all work together to ensure a peaceful and orderly election period.”

Ghanaian electorates will go to the polls later this year to elect Members of Parliament and a new President to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is serving his last term in office.

The polls will be held on December 7.

