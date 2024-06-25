Debt restructuring: It gives you fiscal space and shows some credibility from creditors - Prof. Anokye Adam

The Provost of the College of Distance Education at the University of Cape Coast and Professor of Finance, Professor Anokye Mohammed Adam, asserts that Ghana's debt restructuring demonstrates a level of confidence on the part of creditors in the country.

He highlights that the debt restructuring will provide Ghana with more fiscal space to focus on developmental projects while planning to liquidate the debt in the future.

In a telephone conversation on GBC Radio Central on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Professor Adam explained that debt restructuring involves negotiating with creditors to reduce interest rates, extend repayment terms, or cut the loan balance. He emphasized that this process can help make the country's debt situation more manageable through smaller monthly payments, lower interest rates, or a reduction in the loan amount.

He further elaborated that such situations can arise when expected returns on the invested loan are not forthcoming due to unplanned, unexpected exigencies or recklessness, making it difficult for a borrower country to repay its debt. "When this happens, it's only expedient for the country to negotiate with creditors to agree on new terms that are beneficial to both sides," stressed Prof. Adam.

While agreeing that debt restructuring shows a level of confidence by the creditors in the country, he clarified that debt restructuring is not debt forgiveness. It is a renegotiated settlement that may include a reduction of interest repayments, an extension of the repayment period, and an adjustment of the amortization amount to be paid.

Reacting to the government's positive outlook on the current situation, the Provost emphasized that creditors agreeing to restructure a country's debt symbolizes mutual trust and respect. It is commendable, showcasing the country as a credible partner.

In light of this, he hinted that the Finance Minister's happiness is justifiable. However, he cautioned that the country's debt has not been forgiven, and creditors expect the country to implement the negotiated agreements to repay the debt on time to avoid further default. "Debt restructuring can impact our growth rate, provide us with fiscal space, and enhance our credibility with investors. It can also improve our exchange rate volatility. I think it's a good omen for us," stated Prof. Anokye Adam.

He, however, contended that this is not a moment for celebration but rather a time for reflection to understand what brought the country to this point and to determine what can be done to ameliorate the situation and prevent its recurrence.