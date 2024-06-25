ModernGhana logo
Bawumia running mate: His chosen candidate conflicts with the party’s choice — Analyst reveals reason for the delay

Political analyst Justice Siaw Mandela has asserted that the delay by Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia in announcing his running mate for the 2024 presidential election stems from a conflict between his preferred candidate and the one chosen by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mandela suggests that, unlike President Akufo-Addo, who had the influence to firmly choose Dr. Bawumia as his running mate despite resistance, the Vice President lacks the same level of authority to make his decision unchallenged.

"Dr. Bawumia has someone in mind, but the party has rejected that individual, forcing him to reconsider and lean towards the party's choice,” Mandela stated on Rainbow Radio’s ‘Nyankonton Mu Nsem’ programme.

He added, “When President Akufo-Addo selected Bawumia as his running mate, there was substantial opposition within the party. However, Nana Addo’s strong influence allowed him to retain Bawumia despite the objections. Dr. Bawumia, unfortunately, doesn’t possess the same clout to select his favoured candidate.”

Mandela further explained that the party appears to favour a candidate from the Ashanti region.

He stated, “This indicates that they are compelling him to choose someone the party prefers over his own candidate. His chosen candidate is in conflict with the party’s preferred candidate, highlighting a significant internal disagreement. He’s been forced to pick someone from the Ashanti Region.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
