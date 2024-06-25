ModernGhana logo
I’ll curtail the excessive politicisation of Ghanaian institutions — Mahama

Former President and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama
Former President and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has pledged to curb the "excessive politicisation" of key Ghanaian institutions if elected back into office on December 7.

In a social media post on Tuesday, June 25, Mahama said he will undertake "major constitutional reforms" to rein in the politicisation seen in institutions like the judiciary and electoral commission under the current administration.

"I will curtail the excessive politicisation of our institutions—the Judiciary, the electoral commission, and other independent constitutional bodies—through major constitutional reforms," wrote Mahama.

He observed that governance costs have ballooned under President Akufo-Addo, leading to waste of public funds.

Mahama said a leaner government under his leadership will cancel certain expenditures to shore up state resources.

"We will also rein in the phenomenon of bloated government and replace it with a much leaner one. Attendant governance costs, like payment of utility bills, fuel, and ex-gratia payments, will be cancelled," the former president stated.

Mahama's pledges come as criticisms of perceived partisan meddling in state institutions have intensified in recent times, particularly from the NDC.

