Excessive politicisation of Judiciary, EC will be curtailed when I become President – Mahama

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama [File Photo]

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has assured that his government will deal with the politicisation of institutions when he is voted President.

According to him, institutions such as the judiciary and Electoral Commission will have their independence to operate under his leadership as President.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, June 25, John Dramani Mahama reiterated that he will run a lean government when Ghanaians elect him as president at the end of the 2024 general election.

“I will curtail the excessive politicisation of our institutions—the Judiciary, the electoral commission, and other independent constitutional bodies—through major constitutional reforms,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The flagbearer of the NDC continued, “We will also rein in the phenomenon of bloated government and replace it with a much leaner one. Attendant governance costs, like payment of utility bills, fuel, and ex-gratia payments, will be cancelled.”

Despite being regarded as favourite to win the 2024 presidential election, John Dramani Mahama faces strong competition from Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.