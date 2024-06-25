ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Headlines

Excessive politicisation of Judiciary, EC will be curtailed when I become President – Mahama

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama [File Photo]NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama [File Photo]
LISTEN

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has assured that his government will deal with the politicisation of institutions when he is voted President.

According to him, institutions such as the judiciary and Electoral Commission will have their independence to operate under his leadership as President.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, June 25, John Dramani Mahama reiterated that he will run a lean government when Ghanaians elect him as president at the end of the 2024 general election.

“I will curtail the excessive politicisation of our institutions—the Judiciary, the electoral commission, and other independent constitutional bodies—through major constitutional reforms,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The flagbearer of the NDC continued, “We will also rein in the phenomenon of bloated government and replace it with a much leaner one. Attendant governance costs, like payment of utility bills, fuel, and ex-gratia payments, will be cancelled.”

Despite being regarded as favourite to win the 2024 presidential election, John Dramani Mahama faces strong competition from Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Election 2024: Mahama is a ‘Cool Chop,’ NPP will win; Ghanaians rejected him twice and they won't change their minds – Agorhom Election 2024: Mahama is a ‘Cool Chop,’ NPP will win; Ghanaians rejected him twi...

40 minutes ago

Ahiagbah calls for expedite investigation into alleged assault on CSU student Ahiagbah calls for expedite investigation into alleged assault on CSU student

1 hour ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama [File Photo] Excessive politicisation of Judiciary, EC will be curtailed when I become Presid...

1 hour ago

Ghana did not lose $8 billion due to MTO, Fintech activities — BoG denies claims Ghana did not lose $8 billion due to MTO, Fintech activities — BoG denies claims

1 hour ago

Alan Kyerematen [File Photo] Alan Kyerematen promises to set up Second Chamber of Parliament to promote all-i...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo doing everything to control governance when he’s even out of power – Sam Pee Yalley Akufo-Addo doing everything to control governance when he’s even out of power – ...

3 hours ago

Appeals Court to rule on Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng contempt case Appeals Court to rule on Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng contempt case

3 hours ago

Let's work together to ensure free and fair elections — Akufo-Addo urges clergy Let's work together to ensure free and fair elections — Akufo-Addo urges clergy

3 hours ago

We’ll do everything possible to ensure the elections reflect the will of Ghanaians – President Akufo-Addo We’ll do everything possible to ensure the elections reflect the will of Ghanaia...

3 hours ago

Ablakwa accuses Bawumia’s senior policy advisor of seizing state land at Roman Ridge Ablakwa accuses Bawumia’s senior policy advisor of seizing state land at Roman R...

Just in....
body-container-line