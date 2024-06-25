Political analyst and strategist Justice Siaw Mandela has warned that the delay in announcing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate paints him as an indecisive leader, a perception the opposition could use against him in its campaign.

Mandela argued that while a running mate's name does not appear on the ballot, the decision is critical in the heated political landscape.

The delay, he suggested, makes Bawumia appear incompetent and responsive to being portrayed as a puppet.

"The delay in announcing running mate portrays him as indecisive, which the opposition would exploit to make the NPP's candidate appear incompetent," Mandela said on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.

He added, "Dr. Bawumia also appears to be like a puppet with someone pulling the strings."

Mandela posited that the Vice President could be perceived as someone not being on top of issues, further damaging his image.

"The delay will lead the opposition to characterise Dr. Bawumia as indecisive. He would be defined as a leader who is swayed to make decisions. Ghanaians are looking forward to who the running mate will be. It's become a national issue.

“It is particularly significant since this is the first time the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has conducted a survey to determine who the chosen running mate for a political party is. If there is a conflict over who will be the running mate, it will open the floodgates to major splits in the party," he stated.

Mandela further stressed the importance of Bawumia making a timely decision to avoid being seen as unprepared or lacking suitable candidates.

"Others would define Bawumia as someone who isn't on top of his game or who doesn't have his own identity. He seems unprepared. That is why it is critical for him to choose his running mate. This is a national issue, and everyone wants to know who the running mate will be. Dr. Bawumia must muster the bravery to choose his running mate, or people will infer that he either lacks suitable candidates or is under pressure to do so,” he said.