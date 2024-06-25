How Incessant Invasions From Central Asia Affected The Population In Europe (formerly North Africa)

LISTEN

Human development and civilization have been the topic of many scholars for some years now. Some scholars take a simple look at the problems involving these topics. Others take a broader look at the question and do not judge so easily concerning these issues surrounding development, underdevelopment, and civilization. Some people often say, and those that do not say it think: "If ancient black people could have created all of those great original civilizations (Mesopotamia, Babylon, Assyria, Ancient Egypt, Ancient Israel, etc.) all over the world, and had been the most advanced humans on Earth, then why are Africans so backward?"

David Attenborough, the British biologist and a journalist said as he introduced a documentary on ancient Egypt: Many find it hard to believe that the mumbling superstitious people to the south could have built such a great civilization, such as this one. Africans are not pulling as others for the very same reasons that the Uyghurs, the Nuristani, and all other tribal white Europeans who stayed in their original homelands in Asia are backward. Environmental stresses, new points of view, new methods, and other things that spur advancement and development are absent from their lives and environment - and perhaps most importantly, they do not need to change to survive.

Whites or Caucasian Invasion of Europe (from their Central Asia homelands)

No one knows why the first tribal white Europeans migrated from their former homeland Central Asia to the then North of Africa called Europe. Probably, it was due to some natural disaster, or perhaps they had overpopulated the sparse land and now found it difficult to acquire enough food there. Or more probably, they rightly thought themselves powerful and were bent on making significant conquests to better their chances. Passages in the Rig Veda suggest this, and it also betrays a deep dislike for black people in the region. But then again, it was written some 600 years after the initial invasion, so intervening events may have contributed to that. Just like the Hellenes in Ancient Greece, it took the poor and poverty-stricken Aryans many hundreds of years to master simple written language. But one cannot help but wonder if their hatred of Blacks was the result of ancient memories of past abuse, somehow kept alive for thousands of years through stories and song. Or perhaps they were simply preyed upon by their Black neighbors in Northern Asia. This would certainly be the reason for later White tribal migrations out of Central Asia to go to Europe. Whatever the initial cause or reason, within 2,000 years, that is, 1,500 B.C. to 500 A.D. All the millions of Caucasian peoples would abandon Central Asia their homelands, and migrate to India and Europe - later, they would make their way to Turkey and the Middle East. Today the Uyghurs, a Turkic ethnic group who live primarily in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, in the People's Republic of China are the only Caucasians still living in Eastern and Central Asia. Presently, many of them are now mixed-race.

It is also not known why the Aryans or Arians would hazard a return to lands that they originally found inhospitable because of the intense Sunshine and earlier maltreatment. Perhaps over the tens of thousands of years that they spent in Central Asia, they were able to acquire a "Fixed" degree of Melanination through crossbreeding with the Black populations in China and Eastern Europe who surrounded them. Many books see Eastern Europe and China as a refuge for early white settlers.

Unlike their normally pigmented white brethren who stayed behind in India, they had not evolved into a civilized people. They had not developed a written language, technology, or cities. They returned to India as an illiterate, pastoral people now called Aryans, and would use the evil technique of the caste system to dominate the intelligent civilizers who had elevated India centuries earlier. They migrated from the steppe lands of Central Asia through what is now Afghanistan, down through the Khyber Pass, and onto the now sparsely populated Indus Plain.

Hindus People

The Aryan's invasion of Caste-free India and the subsequent cross-breeding between the Aryan's Albinos and Normal Dravidians resulted in the ethnic group that we now call Hindus.

The Original Black Civilization in Europe and White People

At about the same time that the Aryans went south into India, another group, comprised of the people we now call Hellenes (Greeks) and Latins (Romans) headed West into Europe, around 1,200 B. C. There they also cross-bred with the local Blacks (the original Europeans), and also produced a Mulatto ethnicity.

Please note that the entrance into Europe is of two groups, one Black African and the other WHITE people. The first group from Africa into the Levant, and from there, spread to North Africa and Southern Europe. Also from Europe and Central Asia. These are the Dravidians Whites, popularly known as Albino's offspring, originally from India. Their descendants are the current Europeans.

Elsewhere in his Book 1 – CLIO, the historian Herodotus says this about the Hellenes: The Hellenic race has never since its first origin changed its speech. This at least seems evident to me. It was a branch of the Pelagic, which separated from the main body, and at first was scanty in numbers and of little power; but it gradually spread and increased to a multitude of nations, chiefly by the voluntary entrance into its ranks of numerous tribes of barbarians.

The lineage of the Greeks is always a source of controversy. In the Histories of Herodotus, he identifies the lineage of what is considered as each major Greek tribe. These books are considered one of the seminal works of history in Western literature. Written from the 450s to the 420s B.C., in the Ionic dialect of classical Greek. Here we have excerpted quotes from Herodotus Histories to clearly ethnically define each tribe of the ancient Greeks.

The Ancient Greeks Were Blacks

The earliest Black European writing that we know about is the Linear A script, which first appeared in Crete (the Middle Minoan period (1700 - 1550 BC). After the Whites invaded (around 1,200 B.C.), all writing ceased. This period is commonly called "The Greek Dark Ages." It was a time of Great Wars and social upheaval; the biggest upheaval being the Exodus of the Sea People or the Sea Peoples flight.

When writing reappeared, at about 750 B.C., Greeks had adopted an alphabet that came from a Phoenician script. Phoinikeia was the name for the letters. The Greeks modified some of the letters for the vowels. There were many local alphabets but in 403 B.C. Athens adopted the Ionic or Milesian alphabet which eventually became common in all of Greece and is still used today. The first actual writings were by Aesculus 525-456 B.C. These were tragedies including the Orestia Trilogy which are Agamemnon, Choephoroe, and Eumenides. The "People of Lerna" is an analysis of ancient skeletons from the necropolis of the ancient town of Lerna in Greece. The skeletons of Lerna clearly show that throughout ancient times Greeks were and remained Black people.

Thus the time that the dark ages were over almost 500 years had passed. Anyone who has ever researched family genealogy will tell you that oral history, as passed down from generation to generation, is very undependable. After only a generation or two, it becomes so corrupted with exaggeration and myth that it becomes useless.

This is what the Greeks were faced with without written documents all memories of their early beginnings in Europe were in the form of oral history, passed down from generation to generation. Thus Greeks recorded their previous history as a series of founding myths, with god-like ancestors as the founders of their line. Over time, they came to explain everything that they didn't know or understand with these myths. However, one notes that, unlike the pathetic racists of today, the ancient Greeks were always careful to give proper respect and credit, especially to the Egyptians and Persians: they understood who and what they were and how they got what they got.

Greeks Gave Credit to Egyptians

In "Classical" Greek times, after the Greeks had become competent and were feeling "full of themselves," they always had the Egyptians to put them in their place.

LACK OF KNOWLEDGE

In modern times, the reason that Whites falsely claim that they originated in Europe is likely embarrassment. They did not discover definitive evidence of their Asian origins until the early 1900s. Even though the Archeological finds of the previous century should have given them a clue: all the ancient skeletons found in Europe were of Black people. Up until now, there is no ancient White skeletons have ever been found in Europe beginning from 1,200 B.C. Whereas skeletons of ancient Africans - Not Neanderthals, Not Cro-Magnons - but "Modern Man" Africans (Homo-sapiens) are found all over the place in Europe, Some from as early as 45,000 B.C. Bog Mummies have also been found in Europe, the oldest being about 10,000 years old; But the oldest White Bog mummies are only from the iron age.

We term this embarrassment and a deep shame because, for the previous several centuries, Whites had been building a tale of White superiority and Black inferiority. They had even created the institution of Racism in the USA and the recently dismantled Apartheid in South Africa. How then were they to admit that just the opposite was true? Not only were they a people of humble beginnings, but derived from "Defective" Humans too. All that they had and had achieved was derived from that which they had taken from the Black man, for example, the Ancient Babylonians, Ancient Egyptians, Ancient Romans, and Ancient Israelites.

MULATOES IN NORTH AFRICA. HOW DID THEY COME ABOUT?

Though Greeks and Romans were able to establish settlements in North Africa, they did not make serious inroads into Egypt and the Middle East until Alexander the Great's conquest of the decadent and faltering Achaemenid Persian Empire, which occurred in 331 B.C.

With his victory, their Persian Empire became His Empire. Alexander's victory set in motion over 2,000 years of European rule and White migration to those vacated lands of Babylonia, Assyria, Canaan, etc. Broken only by the period of the Sassanian Persian Empire, that is, between 224 - 651 A.D. And the Arab Conquests (632 A.D. to the resignation - at the insistence of Turkish king Toghril Beg - of the last Arab caliph "al-Qa'im" reigned 1031–75 A.D.) And culminating in the Turkish Ottoman Empire (1299 - 1922 A.D.) Over those 2,000-plus years, the Indigenous Black populations of those lands became, in varying degrees - Mulattoes. The Fatimid Caliphate 909 to 1171 A.D. is thought of more as a Berber Caliphate.

WHITE EUROPEANS

However, modern White Europeans are not related to those early Whites of Greece and Rome. Modern White Europeans are the descendants of the "Second" Albino invasion of Europe: that of the Germanics, Slavs, and Alan. As described by ancient Greek and Roman historians, these invading "barbarians" were fundamental "Pure Albinos."

The Roman historian Cornelius Tacitus (56-118 A.D.), in his book Germany Book 1, describes these people as follows. They All have fierce blue eyes, red hair, and huge frames, fit only for a sudden exertion. They are less able to bear laborious work. Heat and thirst they cannot in the least endure; to cold and hunger their climate and their soil inure them. Herodotus in. 400 B.C. describes them as "having all deep blue eyes and bright red hair."

HUNS IN EUROPE

Most historians do not attribute White European's entry into Europe as an invasion or the usual migration rather they were chased into Europe by the marauding Black Huns of Mongolia.

The Huns

The Huns were a nomadic pastoral people from Eastern Asia who invaded Europe in about 370 A.D. and created an enormous empire that reached as far west as Germany. They were possibly the descendants of the Xiongnu who had been northern neighbors of China three hundred years before. The so-called "White Huns" had no direct connection with the European Huns of Attila these White tribes deliberately called themselves Huns to frighten their enemies.

The Huns may have stimulated the Great Migration, a contributing factor in the collapse of the Roman Empire. They formed a unified empire, with its capital in what is now central Germany, under Attila the Hun, who died in 453 A.D.; their empire broke up the next year.

Greek historian Priscus was a Greek-speaking Roman citizen who routinely referred to Huns, Germans, Goths, and people of other tribes as "barbarians." He often meant with Attila and described Attila's features: a short, square body with a large head; deep-seated eyes; a swarthy complexion with barely facial hair. He wore plain, not luxurious, clothing.

Jordanes, the Roman historian, authored a book on the history of the Goths called "Getica" (around 551 A.D). He describes the Huns as They made their foes flee in horror because their swarthy (black-skinned) aspect was fearful, and they had, if I may call it so, a sort of hideous lump, not a head, with pinholes rather than eyes. For they cut the cheeks of the males with a sword, so that before they receive the nourishment of milk they must learn to endure wounds. Hence they grow old beardless , and their young men are without comeliness because a face furrowed by the sword spoils by its scars the mature beauty of a beard. It is also said that another common custom of the Huns was to strap their children's noses flat from an early age, to widen their faces, and to increase the terror their looks instilled upon their enemies.

MIXED RACE IN EUROPE

Thus when these millions of "New" Albino Asians Invaded the Europe of Black and Mixed-race people, it of course, over time, changed the appearance of all future Europeans. As attested to by the observations of Herodotus and Tacitus, today's Europeans are just slightly different from the original second-wave Albinos in Europe - but still changing. Whereas before, they ALL had Red hair and Blue Eyes: today Red hair is the rarest hair color. Likewise, Blue Eyes are slowly being "Bred-out" by admixture with Normal people:

"Since the turn of the century, people born with blue eyes in the United States have dramatically decreased, with only about 10 percent having blue eyes today. According to Mark Grant, an epidemiologist from Loyola University in Chicago. During the turn of the last century, the percentage of people with blue eyes stood at 57.4% for those born between 1899 and 1905; and 33.8% for those born between 1936 and 1951. According to Grant, in a study titled "Cohort effects in a genetically determined trait: eye color among USA whites." This decrease in the occurrence of blue eyes is due to many factors, with the majority pointing to the increase in brown-eyed immigrants, mainly Hispanics, and Asians, as well as heightened interracial relationships as the other determinant. Blue eyes, next to green, are the rarest eye color in the world, as people of counties in Asia and Africa possess brown eyes."

The reason why modern Europeans are still so close to the "Pure Albinism" of the original Germanics, Slavs, and Turks as opposed to the admixture readily apparent in Asians, Middle-Easterners, etc, is that the population of Blacks in Europe was not nearly as large as the Black population in those other places. That was compounded by the flight of Blacks from Europe when hostilities between Blacks and the first incoming Albinos began. (See the Sea Peoples Exodus circa 1,100 B.C.). Keep in mind that the "Entire" Dravidian-type Albino population was driven out of Asia by the Mongols. This represented untold millions of people: here again, note what Tacitus said concerning just the Germans. Quote: hence too, the same physical peculiarities throughout so "vast" a population. All have fierce blue eyes, red hair, and huge frames.

Then, just the Germans represented an overwhelming influx of people. However, a student of genetics might ask: since Europeans are about evenly divided between the Dravidian Y-DNA haplogroup "R" and the Y-DNA haplogroup "I" of the indigenous Black Europeans, shouldn't Europeans be Mulattoes - half Black/half White? Once again, Tacitus explains.

In the Germany Book 1, On the Germans Going into Battle, it is stated, that they also carry with them into battle certain figures and images taken from their sacred groves. And what most stimulates their courage is, that their squadrons or battalions, instead of being formed by chance or by a fortuitous gathering, are composed of families and clans. Close by them, too, are those dearest to them, so that they hear the shrieks of women, the cries of infants. They are to every man the most sacred witnesses of his bravery--they are his most generous applauders. The soldier brings his wounds to his mother and wife, who shrink not from counting or even demanding them and who administer both food and encouragement to the combatants.

Tradition says that armies already wavering and giving way have been rallied by women who, with earnest entreaties and bosoms laid bare, have vividly represented the horrors of captivity, which the Germans fear with such extreme dread on behalf of their women that the strongest tie by which a state can be bound is the being required to give, among the number of hostages, maidens of noble birth. They even believe that sex has a certain sanctity and prescience, and they do not despise their counsels or make light of their answers.

The indigenous Black Europeans were killing German Males and taking their Females as spoils of War. Thus, offspring gained to produce "Some" Melanin in their skin, and the Males gained a strengthening measure of genetic diversity. But most importantly, the German females were not taken as wives. They were "despoiled" and allowed to return to their tribes. Y-DNA does not change as it is passed from father to son, regardless of whether the father is Black or White. Thus their "Mulatto" Male offspring would retain the Y-DNA haplogroup "I" of their despoiler father. When these mulatto males bred with their tribal White females, their resultant male offspring would be Quadroons (1/4) Black, but still with the Y-DNA haplogroup "I" of their despoiler grandfather. When these Quadroon males bred with their tribal White females, their resultant male offspring would be Octoroons (1/8) Black, but still with the Y-DNA haplogroup "I" of their despoiler great grandfather - and so on. Of course, the opposite is also correct on the maternal mtDNA side a Mulatto female breeding with an Albino Y-DNA haplogroup "R" male would produce Quadroon male offspring with the Y-DNA haplogroup "R" of their Albino father.

Concluding Remarks

Let us end with a candid observation. As we have seen, white Caucasians' history is a made-up contrivance devoid of much truth at all. Likewise is their definition of themselves: they steadfastly refuse to acknowledge that they are an admixture of black Europeans and Albinos, yet every honest study that has ever been for them, clearly shows that they are indeed either Albinos or the much more numerous and darker ones, those who are "derived" from Albinos. The admixture with Black Europeans gives Europe its inhabitants.



