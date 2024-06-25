ModernGhana logo
Election 2020: Gomoa Central NPP sworn in campaign team members

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
TUE, 25 JUN 2024

In its quest to win the December 7 General Elections, the Gomoa Central constituency branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has sworn in its campaign team members, emphasizing the need for unity of purpose for the task ahead.

The Central Regional Communication Officer of the NPP, Mr. Isaac Mensah, who swore in the members, stressed the need for peace and unity among themselves before reaching out to the grassroots to canvass for massive votes for the party.

He noted that with unity, nothing would prevent the party from winning both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections scheduled for December 7, 2024.

According to Mr. Isaac Mensah, the NPP government, led by His Excellency President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has performed creditably and therefore deserves to win the December 7th General Elections.

"But let me caution that it takes hard work, determination, and discipline to break even.

"Let’s go out there to showcase the brilliant performance of our government and, above all, live lives that would win more votes. Our attitudes and characters will play a major role in either winning the hearts of the people in the constituency or driving them away into our political enemies' camps.

"It, therefore, behooves us to live lives worthy of emulation. We must retain the Gomoa Central Parliamentary Seat and win the Presidential election convincingly," Mr. Isaac Mensah emphasized.

Rev. Francis Yamoah, a member of the campaign team, assured that they would work assiduously to win both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections, adding that with one accord, no stone would be left unturned to ensure total victory for the party.

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah, who is the Chairperson of the campaign team, noted that her doors were open to embrace everyone on board for the victory ahead.

"What I am pleading for is tolerance for each other, and with unity and respect for the constituents, we will surely break the 8 with Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and your humble servant, Naana Eyiah.

"We have a good message for the electorate to understand why they should vote massively for the NPP government to spearhead economic growth and development," she stated.

Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kofi Otoo, tasked the team members to propagate the good news about the NPP government and the need for Ghanaians to support the party to form the next government and to sustain peace and development.

