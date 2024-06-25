ModernGhana logo
We haven't licensed any MTO, nor operate two foreign exchange systems — BoG refutes claims

Headlines Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison
TUE, 25 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has refuted allegations that the country operates two foreign exchange systems and that licensed Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) and Fintechs have withheld billions in foreign exchange from remittances.

In a statement dated June 25, responding to claims aired in the media, the central bank said "Ghana does not operate two foreign exchange systems. Both banks and FinTechs who engage in inward remittance services do regularly submit prudential returns to the Bank of Ghana as part of their regulatory obligations."

The BoG also denied licensing any MTOs, saying "The Bank of Ghana does not and has not licensed any MTO."

This was in response to allegations that "newly licensed MTOs and Fintech companies have withheld approximately GH¢18 billion (US$ 3 billion) in 2022 and GH¢57 billion (US$ 5 billion) in 2023 at the expense of the country’s foreign currency reserves."

The central bank refuted the assertion, stating “Based on the above, the assertion that the country has lost US$8 Billion in the last two years (i.e, US$ 5 Billion in 2022 and US$3 Billion in 2023) based on FinTechs and MTOs withholding same at the expense of the country’s foreign currency reserves is misleading and not grounded on facts.”

The BoG assured the public it monitors the remittance industry closely to ensure compliance with laws and protects forex receipts, addressing concerns about transparency in the sector.

