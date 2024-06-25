Alan Kyerematen promises to set up Second Chamber of Parliament to promote all-inclusive gov’t

The founder and leader of the Movement for Change (M4C), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has revealed plans to set up a Second Chamber of Parliament when voted President.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry remains poised to contest for president as an independent candidate in the 2024 General Election.

Speaking at the launch of his party's manifesto, "The Great Transformational Plan" (GTP), on Monday, June 24, Alan Kyerematen promised to set up the Second Chamber of Parliament to promote an all-inclusive government.

According to him, the new chamber of parliament will have a representation of faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, and private sector players, among other groups.

“Abolish the Council of State and establish a new Second Chamber of Parliament with a representation from key stakeholders including faith-based organisations, traditional authorities, professional bodies, gender-based organizations, the private sector, labour unions, and people with disabilities.

“That is the truly representative government. That is what we call an all-inclusive government and national unity, and that is going to happen,” Alan Kyerematen said.

After launching his manifesto, Alan Kyerematen is expected to step up his campaign for president.

He is hoping to convince the Ghanaian electorates to vote for him as president and reject John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.