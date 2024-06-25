ModernGhana logo
Koku Anyidoho, former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized a campaign flyer featuring John Mahama, the NDC's flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

Anyidoho condemned the flyer design for placing Mahama's name above the party's logo, suggesting it undermines the NDC.

"When I took them on for putting the name of the Flagbearer on top and putting the logo of the NDC under, they have decided to remove 'John' from the top and add to the NDC logo beneath but still keep 'Mahama' at the top. It is very clear the man just refuses to respect the NDC," Anyidoho said.

In a series of messages shared on social media platform X, Anyidoho compared Mahama's flyer to that of the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, where the NPP logo is placed at the top.

"Compare and contrast how one candidate continues to disrespect his party by consistently stepping on the logo of his party while another respects his party & keeps his party's logo above his image," he added.

Anyidoho further argued that Mahama's flyer, with his name displayed above the NDC logo, sends a message of disrespect to the party's symbol.

"Who do they think they are fooling when they remove 'John' from the top & add to the NDC logo beneath while leaving 'Mahama' at the top? Is Mahama not his surname? The value is the same. Let them continue disrespecting NDC & be thinking JM is more important than the party," one of his posts read.

