Sagnarigu: It will be a shame on us if Atta Issah loses the elections — Former contender pledges support

The former contender in the last parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sagnarigu Constituency, Dr. Abdul Majeed M. Alhassan a.k.a. Borga has vowed to work hard to see the party's 2024 PC elected in the December polls.

Borga made the remarks when he visited the constituency to encourage party supporters to participate in the just ended voter registration and transfer exercise.

He used the opportunity to throw his support for the parliamentary candidate, as the elections drew near.

"I am calling on all supporters of the NDC who look up to me to ensure they vote for Atta Issah in the December polls. It is our responsibility as party members to get him into parliament. He didn't win because of anything, but because the party believed he was the right person to retain the seat for us", Mr. Majeed.

"Let's do this for love of the NDC. Let's do it for him because that is how we would have wanted him and his team to do for us to win the elections. Now that he is the party's candidate, we don't have an option, but to vote for him. So when it is our turn tomorrow, we shall get the support too", he added.

Atta Issah had overwhelming support from the party's delegates to beat his contenders in the parliamentary primaries held last year.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini polled 333 votes while his main contender Attah Issah polled 801 votes to emerge victorious.

Other aspirants in the race were Dr. Hamzah Abubakar who had 27 votes, Ahmed Yakubu with 120 votes, and Abdul Majid who had 42 votes.