APC's "Change" Mantra: A Holistic View And A Call For Sincere Implementation Of “Renewed Hope”

LISTEN

There is no denying the fact that the APC's "Change" ideology emerged prior to the 2015 presidential election, promising a Nigeria free from corruption, insecurity, unemployment, and other pressing issues. Given the promising attractiveness of the mantra, Nigerians, yearning for positive transformation, naively embraced the vision, as the key promises that are inherent in the mantra included Conflict Resolution Commission aimed at preventing and resolving civil conflicts, Refinery Revival, which was also aimed at reactivating underperforming refineries as well as stabilizing oil prices, and Constitutional Amendment aimed at removing immunity from prosecution for elected officials.

In a similar vein are social welfare program aimed at providing allowances to vulnerable citizens, currency parity aimed at equating Naira to Dollar and 24/7 Electricity to ensure uninterrupted power supply by 2019.

Fast forward to eight years, the questions remains: Are Nigerians celebrating or lamenting? Unfortunately, the answer to the question is the latter for many.

The reason for the foregoing contextual answer is that most of the APC's promises remain unfulfilled as poverty, unemployment, inflation, power outages, and crime still persist. Not only that, living conditions of a wide spectrum of Nigerian population remains appalling as not a few of them are yet to experience positive change promised by virtually all politicians that have been flying the APC flag to secure electoral victory and political appointments. Laconically put, the living conditions of not a few Nigerians are yet to significantly improve.

Comparing the foregoing socio-economic situation to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan's era, not a few Nigerians have being tempted to ask: “Is there hope that the next 3 years, having spent one year, of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be better? This is as not a few Nigerians are still wondering if they would have been better off under former President Goodluck Jonathan, instead of under former President Muhammadu Buhari who unarguably spoiled the broth in his eight years rule as Nigeria’s President.

Given the foregoing disappointing situation, not a few Nigerians are lamenting that the "Change" mantra fell short of expectations. This is as they have continued to grapple with challenges, hoping for a brighter future.

Interestingly, some argue that Nigerians misunderstood the "Change" mantra. They claim it was misinterpreted during the APC's campaign. However, the reality on the ground speaks louder than any spin.

Without a doubt, the APC's eight years have been marked by unmet promises, leaving many disillusioned. The hope for a better Nigeria persists, but the road ahead remains uncertain.

Despite the disappointments experienced by virtually all Nigerians under the APC’s “Change Mantra” for the whole eight years former President Mohammadu Buhari spent in office, it is no more news that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration has begun to ride Nigeria’s economy on the wings of the "Renewed Hope Agenda." While the intention to renew Nigeria's hope is commendable, it is essential to critically evaluate whether this mantra can truly uplift the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

In fact, the Tinubu administration has identified key priority areas for its agenda, including food security, poverty alleviation, economic growth, access to capital, security, fairness, and anti-corruption efforts. These pillars aim to address the root causes of Nigeria's challenges and build a more prosperous, secure, and equitable future.

However, actions speak louder than slogans. One year into this administration, the reality paints a different picture, particularly when analyzed from a few points in this context.

In fact, despite promises made by President Tinubu, particularly during the last presidential campaign, the cost of living continues to rise, even as inflation has eroded the purchasing power of both the masses and the elite, hitting the common people the hardest. Given the foregoing, not a few Nigerians wish the "Renewed Hope" translates into tangible relief for struggling families.

Similar to the foregoing appalling situation is insecurity which has compelled Nigeria to be facing persistent security threats that include banditry and insurgency. In fact, it is not an exaggeration to opine in this context that hope for safety and stability have remained elusive for many citizens, therefore requiring the administration to urgently address the crisis.

Another worrisome political inanity that seem to have characterized political governance in the country is corruption, and which has deeply entrenched itself in Nigeria’s political entity. Without a doubt, the fight against it requires more than rhetoric; it demands robust institutions and unwavering commitment.

Given the foregoing backdrop, it is germane to opine that in advocating for good governance, journalists should commence playing a crucial role. They must hold leaders accountable, scrutinize policies, and amplify the voices of the masses. This is as their stories of resilience and success amidst adversity unarguably inspire hope.

In fact, while the "Renewed Hope Agenda" sounds promising, Nigerians await concrete actions. Hope cannot thrive on empty promises; it needs results. Let us hope that this administration rises to the occasion, delivering genuine hope to every Nigerian.

The reason for the foregoing call cannot be farfetched as the APC's Renewed Hope Agenda seems not to be yielding its intended fruits.

This dismissive view cannot be said to be a misnomer as actions speak louder than slogans. In fact, one year into this administration, the reality paints a different picture.

In fact, delving into the contrasting narratives of the APC's "change" mantra and Bola Tinubu's "renewed hope" campaign promises, it is expedient to reiteratively say that When the All Progressives Congress (APC) swept into power in 2015, they rode on the wave of "change." Nigerians were promised a transformation, a departure from the status quo marked by corruption, inefficiency, and inadequate governance. However, as the years unfolded, the change seemed elusive. The economy struggled, security challenges persisted, and essential sectors like education and healthcare remained underwhelming. Critics argue that the APC failed to deliver on its core promise, leaving citizens disillusioned and yearning for more.

Despite the disappointments that were inherent in APC’s change mantra, Tinubu entered, and assumed the presidency with the promise of "Renewed Hope”. As a former governor of Lagos State, he emphasized talent development and human capital. His manifesto aimed to revitalize the education sector, among other reforms. However, one year into his tenure, observers note several missteps. The arbitrary dissolution of governing councils in tertiary institutions, fee hikes, and leadership gaps within agencies like the National Universities Commission have hindered progress. Tinubu's administration must learn from the past, ensuring that "Renewed Hope" does not become another unfulfilled promise, but rather a beacon of positive change for Nigeria.