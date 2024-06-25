Silent Echoes: Who Speaks For Nigerian Masses Over Worsening Cost Of Living?

LISTEN

In the annals of history, prophets once stood as unwavering advocates for the downtrodden, their voices echoing through the ages. Statesmen, too, championed the cause of the people, their eloquence shaping nations. But today, in the clamor of modern politics, who raises their voice for the Nigerian masses?

In biblical times, prophets emerged from the shadows, their words were collectively a divine mandate. They confronted kings, challenged oppressors, and demanded justice. Theirs was a sacred duty, to amplify the cries of the marginalized, to bridge the gap between heaven and earth.

In fact, in the past, Nigeria's paramount kings held significant influence and spoke on behalf of their people. These traditional rulers, were revered spiritual leaders and custodians of culture. Their authority extended beyond mere governance, they mediated disputes, maintained cultural norms, and acted as intermediaries between the community and higher powers.

However, over time, their power has diminished. Today, traditional rulers are largely symbolic figures, subject to state governments and funded by public resources. While they retain their grandeur, their ability to advocate for the people has waned, leaving a void that politicians now fill¹. Younger generations often view these institutions as outdated, and the once-potent voices of paramount kings have grown quieter in the halls of power.

Despite this, we can still learn from their historical role in shaping Nigerian society and governance, appreciating the legacy they left behind. Perhaps it is time for a revival, a return to the days when paramount kings truly spoke for the people, transcending politics and bureaucracy.

Fast-forward to the era of statesmen. These visionaries navigated treacherous political waters, their compass set firmly toward the welfare of their people. They crafted policies, forged alliances, and spoke truth to power. Their legacy was etched in the annals of progress.

But where are these champions today? The echoes of their voices have faded, replaced by a cacophony of self-interest, corruption, and indifference. Nigerian politicians, once heralded as stewards of the masses, now prioritize opulence over governance. They dance at lavish parties, their pockets lined with public funds, while the people suffer.

Without a doubt, the Nigerian masses, the heartbeat of the nation, are by each passing day, particularly since May 29, 2023, when a new government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, came to power, have been struggling under the weight of rising food prices, inflation, and economic challenges. They have been yearning for advocates who will amplify their plight, who will champion their cause. Yet, the halls of power remain eerily quiet.

Where are the voices that should thunder across the land, demanding accountability? Who will speak for the market women, the artisans, the unemployed youth? The silence is deafening.

At this juncture, it is expedient to note that this is not the first time that the questions concerning the whereabouts of Nigerian Statesmen, Prophets, Traditional rulers who ought to be speaking truth to power is being asked. It will be recalled in this context that Peterside Ottong, a reggae musician, in his music album in 1989 asked “Where Are The Prophets?” Unfortunately, the question is still begging for an answer.

The question, after more than thirty years, is yet to be answered considering the fact that millions of people are seemingly searching for prophets who will begin to speak to those in power on their behalf. The reason for this cannot be far-fetched as it appears that our political leaders do not listen to the voice of the “common man”. Pastors and men of God, who are in this piece metaphorically referred to as prophets, are surprisingly becoming silent on critical national issues.

In fact, it is sad that eminent Nigerians who have the privilege of visiting offices of paramount politicians across the 36 states Pastors, who most of us reverently see as our own modern day prophets, are seemingly finding it difficult to call our errant political leaders to order when their performances are seen to have fallen far below expectations.

It is time for a resurgence, a revival of purpose. Nigerian politicians must shed their indifference and embrace their sacred duty. They must remember that they are servants of the people, not masters of opulence.

But it is not only politicians who must rise. Journalists, activists, and everyday citizens, each has a role to play. Let our pens be swords, our voices trumpets. Let us amplify the silent echoes, demanding justice, transparency, and compassion.

In this battle for the Nigerian masses, we are all prophets, statesmen, and advocates. Our legacy awaits, not in grand speeches, but in the lives we touch, the policies we shape, and the hearts we uplift.