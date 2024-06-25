ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama's teacher motivation plan

Feature Article Mahama's teacher motivation plan
TUE, 25 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Teacher motivation is very important for the success of students and the overall effectiveness of the education system.

When teachers are motivated, they are more likely to be engaged and enthusiastic in their teaching, which can lead to improved student outcomes. Motivated teachers are more likely to go the extra mile to help their students succeed and create a positive learning environment.

Teacher motivation is closely linked to job satisfaction. When teachers are motivated, they are more likely to feel satisfied with their work and be more committed to their profession. This can lead to lower turnover rates and a more stable teaching workforce.

H.E. John Mahama's teacher motivation plan is aimed to prioritise the needs and well-being of teachers to create a conducive and supportive environment for quality education in Ghana. By investing in teacher motivation and support, the plan sought to improve educational outcomes and contribute to the overall development of the country.

Mahama's plan include provisions for professional development opportunities for teachers to enhance their skills and knowledge. Continuous training and support can help teachers stay updated on best practices in education and improve their teaching effectiveness.

The plan will also ensure that teachers have access to adequate teaching materials, resources, and infrastructure to support their work. Well-equipped classrooms and resources can enhance the learning environment and improve student outcomes.

Additionally, the next NDC Government led by H.E John Dramani Mahama will revisit and make functional the agenda of providing special incentives for teachers who accept postings to rural and deprived communities.

Besides, Mahama's next Government will increase teachers retention premium, abolish the mandatory national service and teacher licensure examination for graduate teachers; restore automatic employment of newly trained teachers; fast track promotions and applications of academic progression; and collaborate with teacher unions to implement a special regime allowing teachers to own vehicles under affordable terms.

Anthony Obeng Afrane

More from this author (508)

More

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

2024 election: Fielding a presidential candidate to contest Bawumia, Mahama might not be possible – CPP 2024 election: Fielding a presidential candidate to contest Bawumia, Mahama migh...

41 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Ghana set to resume stalled projects after successful debt restructuring — Akufo...

41 minutes ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo [File Photo] 2024 election: We need the politics of tolerance, accommodation to sustain our m...

41 minutes ago

Franklin Cudjoe [File Photo] I will always be against grand procurement-inspired theft, misgovernance of any ...

41 minutes ago

NDC drops Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka from Campaign; Atubiga Chides Mahama for abandoning northerners NDC drops Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka from Campaign; Atubiga Chides Mahama for aband...

41 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia People who spoke of NPP negatively fell from 38% to 31% in June — IMANI PULSE re...

41 minutes ago

Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam[left] and Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe NPP has shepherded almost a million people into hard-core poverty — Franklin Cud...

41 minutes ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa I didn't promote NPP into power; I just criticised then NDC's misdeeds as I’m do...

41 minutes ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Spokesperson for NDC flagbearer John Mahama's campaign Mahama will create alternative employable livelihoods to curb Galamsey if electe...

41 minutes ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Spokesperson for John Mahama's Campaign Proceeds from galamsey part of Bawumia's campaign financing — Joyce Bawah allege...

Just in....
body-container-line