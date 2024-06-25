Teacher motivation is very important for the success of students and the overall effectiveness of the education system.

When teachers are motivated, they are more likely to be engaged and enthusiastic in their teaching, which can lead to improved student outcomes. Motivated teachers are more likely to go the extra mile to help their students succeed and create a positive learning environment.

Teacher motivation is closely linked to job satisfaction. When teachers are motivated, they are more likely to feel satisfied with their work and be more committed to their profession. This can lead to lower turnover rates and a more stable teaching workforce.

H.E. John Mahama's teacher motivation plan is aimed to prioritise the needs and well-being of teachers to create a conducive and supportive environment for quality education in Ghana. By investing in teacher motivation and support, the plan sought to improve educational outcomes and contribute to the overall development of the country.

Mahama's plan include provisions for professional development opportunities for teachers to enhance their skills and knowledge. Continuous training and support can help teachers stay updated on best practices in education and improve their teaching effectiveness.

The plan will also ensure that teachers have access to adequate teaching materials, resources, and infrastructure to support their work. Well-equipped classrooms and resources can enhance the learning environment and improve student outcomes.

Additionally, the next NDC Government led by H.E John Dramani Mahama will revisit and make functional the agenda of providing special incentives for teachers who accept postings to rural and deprived communities.

Besides, Mahama's next Government will increase teachers retention premium, abolish the mandatory national service and teacher licensure examination for graduate teachers; restore automatic employment of newly trained teachers; fast track promotions and applications of academic progression; and collaborate with teacher unions to implement a special regime allowing teachers to own vehicles under affordable terms.

Anthony Obeng Afrane