ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: NDC resorting to violence due to lack of campaign message - Richard Ahiagba

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
NDC Election 2024: NDC resorting to violence due to lack of campaign message - Richard Ahiagba
TUE, 25 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The National Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagba, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of resorting to violent attacks ahead of the 2024 polls because they lack campaign message for Ghanaians.

"We know NDC to be politically violent, but they become more aggressive in election years, mostly when they have no good message for the electorates," Mr. Ahiagba observed.

He emphasized that Ghanaians will vote based on competence, something he believes the NDC lacks going into the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi on Monday, June 24, 2024, Mr. Ahiagba stated that the NPP will always be law-abiding but warned that they will not entertain any attacks on their members.

His comments come after some members of the NDC allegedly attacked the TESCON Organizer, Nana Boakye at Christian Service University College.

Mr. Ahiagba has called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute all persons involved in the attack, warning that further attacks could lead to a "political fight".

He emphasized that the NPP will not tolerate any form of intimidation or violence, and urged the security agencies to take swift action to prevent any escalation of violence in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

My criticism of government isn't about favouring any political party — Franklin Cudjoe My criticism of government isn't about favouring any political party — Franklin ...

24 minutes ago

Vice President Dr. Bawumia, NPP presidential candidate Bawumia running mate: His chosen candidate conflicts with the party’s choice — A...

26 minutes ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia running mate: Your delay in appointing your candidate tells you’re indec...

34 minutes ago

Koku Anyidoho [left] and John Mahama It’s clear Mahama has refused to respect NDC — Koku Anyidoho ‘upset’ with positi...

2 hours ago

Scrape BECE if there’s no funds to organise it — Prof. Joseph Osafo Scrape BECE if there’s no funds to organise it — Prof. Joseph Osafo

2 hours ago

KATH: Cancer patients stranded as Oncology department staff embark on strike KATH: Cancer patients stranded as Oncology department staff embark on strike

2 hours ago

BECE: We're 90% through with preparations despite gov't's GH₵90 million debt — WAEC PRO BECE: We're 90% through with preparations despite gov't's GH₵90 million debt — W...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah demands arrest, prosecution of NDC members over alleged assault on TESCON member Richard Ahiagbah demands arrest, prosecution of NDC members over alleged assault...

3 hours ago

Oncology Doctors' strike premature — KATH Management Oncology Doctors' strike premature — KATH Management

3 hours ago

Lawyers for Ablakwa object to new panel in contempt case brought by Rev. Kusi Boateng Lawyers for Ablakwa object to new panel in contempt case brought by Rev. Kusi Bo...

Just in....
body-container-line