Election 2024: NDC resorting to violence due to lack of campaign message - Richard Ahiagba

The National Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagba, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of resorting to violent attacks ahead of the 2024 polls because they lack campaign message for Ghanaians.

"We know NDC to be politically violent, but they become more aggressive in election years, mostly when they have no good message for the electorates," Mr. Ahiagba observed.

He emphasized that Ghanaians will vote based on competence, something he believes the NDC lacks going into the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi on Monday, June 24, 2024, Mr. Ahiagba stated that the NPP will always be law-abiding but warned that they will not entertain any attacks on their members.

His comments come after some members of the NDC allegedly attacked the TESCON Organizer, Nana Boakye at Christian Service University College.

Mr. Ahiagba has called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute all persons involved in the attack, warning that further attacks could lead to a "political fight".

He emphasized that the NPP will not tolerate any form of intimidation or violence, and urged the security agencies to take swift action to prevent any escalation of violence in the run-up to the 2024 elections.