NSS saves GHC112 million through IT Infrastructure

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has saved Ghana over 122 million Ghana cedis under the leadership of its current director, Mr. Osei Asibbey Antwi.

This was revealed by the Corporate Affairs Director, Mr. Armstrong Esaah, who attributed the savings to the scheme's robust Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

According to Mr. Esaah, the NSS has embarked on a comprehensive IT infrastructure development in the last three years, which has not only saved the country hundreds of millions of cedis but also improved the scheme's operations.

Speaking to this reporter on Saturday, June 22, 2024, Mr. Esaah praised the current director for introducing innovations that have transformed the scheme.

"With the IT solutions in place, we can now talk about efficiency and effectiveness at the scheme. The absence of these solutions was not only costing us but also making our work difficult," he noted.

Mr. Esaah assured that the scheme will continue to improve its infrastructure to provide optimum service to its clients.